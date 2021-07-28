OFG Bancorp Increases Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend by 50%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly cash dividend by 50%, to $0.12 per common share from $0.08 per share, for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend is payable October 15, 2021, to holders of record at September 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2021.

Now in its 57th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

