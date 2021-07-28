Cinemark Announces Executive Leadership Transition Plan

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. , one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced that Mark Zoradi, CEO and Board Director, will retire as Cinemark’s CEO at the end of 2021. Zoradi will remain a member of the Board of Directors until the 2024 annual meeting when his continuing term will be subject to board nomination and shareholder election. Sean Gamble, CFO & COO, has been named as Zoradi’s successor as CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022. Effective today, Gamble has been named President and he will serve as CEO & President following Zoradi’s retirement. Zoradi will work closely with Gamble and the executive leadership team over the course of the next five months to ensure a smooth transition.

Cinemark announces succession plan. Mark Zoradi (right) announces retirement from Cinemark at the end of the year and Sean Gamble (left) is named as successor to CEO. (Photo: Cinemark)

Gamble is a long-term industry executive with a deep understanding of the broad media and entertainment environment having served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Universal Pictures prior to joining Cinemark. He also held multiple senior leadership roles within the General Electric Company prior to his CFO role at Universal. During his tenure at Cinemark, Gamble has been instrumental in leading the strategic vision of the company, enhancing and strengthening Cinemark’s financial discipline and capabilities, driving varied growth and margin expansion initiatives, introducing a culture of continuous improvement and streamlining numerous processes, all of which have been transformational for the company.

The search for Gamble’s successor as CFO is currently underway.

“Serving as Cinemark’s CEO during the past six years has truly been the highlight of my career,” stated Zoradi. “While I’ve been in the industry for more than four decades, the vast majority was spent on the studio side of the business. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed participating in all aspects of theatrical exhibition and will treasure the time spent and deep connections established with the Cinemark team, as well as the many other industry relationships formed around the world.”