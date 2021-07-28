checkAd

OFG Bancorp Announces New Share Repurchase Program of $50 Million

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase authorization plan of $50.0 million as part of OFG’s capital actions thus far in 2021. The new stock repurchase program replaces and supersedes the previous stock repurchase program approved by the Board.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 57th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

22:37 UhrOFG Bancorp Increases Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend by 50%
21.07.21OFG Bancorp Reports 2Q21 Results
30.06.21OFG Bancorp to Report 2Q21 Results and Hold Call Wednesday, July 21, 2021
