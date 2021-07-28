General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE symbol – GAM), a closed-end investment company, declared on its 5.95% cumulative preferred stock, series B, a dividend and distribution of $0.371875 per share payable in cash on September 24, 2021 to holders of record on September 7, 2021. This quarterly dividend and distribution represents a payment for the accrual period from June 24, 2021 through September 23, 2021. Preferred shareholders will be informed in early 2022 of the taxable portions of the distribution.

The Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of an additional 2,000,000 outstanding shares of common stock when the shares are trading at a discount from the underlying net asset value by at least 8%. This continues a repurchase program which began in March 1995. Through June 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased 30.6 million shares of common stock for $924 million at an average discount of 13.9%.