Huntington Completes Purchase of the Winora Property – Lingman Lake Mine Extension Target – NW Ontario

28.07.2021, 22:37  |  37   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (“Huntington" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it completed the acquisition of the Winora Property, previously announced on May 4, 2021, through an arm’s length mineral property acquisition (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition consists of 17 patented mining claims located in the District of Kenora, Northern Ontario. The Winora Property is located 500 m east of the historical Lingman Lake Gold Mine, developed in the late 1940s that, for a variety of reasons, has never reached commercial production.

Acquisition Terms

Huntington has acquired by way of a mineral property acquisition agreement with an arm’s length third party in exchange for 4,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.304 per share and a 2% NSR to the vendor. Furthermore, Huntington has granted the vendor a pro rata right of subscription. The common shares issued in connection with the Acquisition will be subject to a hold period of eighteen months from the date of closing.

Bryan Wilson, President, CEO and Director stated, “The acquisition of the Winora Property reflects our ongoing efforts to venture into untapped mineral resources and promote continued exploration. The target truly excites our team with its overlooked historical context and strong potential for mineral discovery. We look forward to starting our exploration program.”

About Huntington

Huntington is an environmentally responsible mineral exploration company dedicated to the application of good geoscience through compliance with the E3 Program developed by the PDAC. Huntington plans to encapsulate success within the Red Lake vicinity, noting successful demonstrations of contemporaries Prosper Gold Corporation and Dixie Gold Inc. Regionally, gold mineralization has been found following a formational magnetic signature that parallels the regional Balmer – Narrow Lake Assemblage (Confederation Group) unconformity. Neighbour Prosper Gold Corporation has announced the recovery of a significant number of pristine (rough and angular) gold grains recovered from systematic till samples and the recovery of a significant number of pristine (rough and angular) gold grains recovered from systematic till samples and is currently in the midst of a 15,000 m drill program. The formational magnetic feature and the projected unconformity highlighted by Prosper, trends onto Huntington’s Key-Hole claims.

