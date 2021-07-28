National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.1% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021 to be followed by a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-8521 or for international participants (412) 317-6026. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, August 23, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 10158898. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.