checkAd

Banc of California Names Diana Hanson Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 22:51  |  26   |   |   

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Banc of California, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Diana Hanson as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company and the Bank, effective Monday, August 16, 2021. Ms. Hanson succeeds Mike Smith, who resigned from the Company effective August 6, 2021. She will be based in Santa Ana and report to Lynn Hopkins, Executive Vice President and CFO.

“We are excited to welcome Diana to Banc of California,” said Ms. Hopkins. “Diana is a very talented leader and well-respected finance professional in the community banking industry in Southern California. Having worked together for many years at other institutions, I am confident she will be a valuable resource to our team and will do an outstanding job of leading our finance team.”

Ms. Hopkins added, “I am very grateful to Mike Smith for his leadership and contributions to the Company. On behalf of the entire bank and leadership team, we wish him tremendous success in his new endeavor.”

Ms. Hanson has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services and community banking industry. She joins the Bank most recently from First Choice Bancorp, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since 2019. Prior to that, Ms. Hanson was employed by Pacific Western Bank, the subsidiary bank of PacWest Bancorp, in a number of finance and accounting leadership roles, including Senior Vice President, Director of Accounting Policy and Senior Vice President, Division Controller and SOX Manager. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hanson held positions at Community Bancorp and Community Bank of Nevada, a subsidiary of Community Bancorp; Bank of Nevada, a subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation; and Bank of America. She began her career as an auditor with Deloitte & Touche in Chicago, Illinois. Ms. Hanson holds a B.S. in Accounting from Babson College and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with approximately $8.0 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has 36 offices including 30 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Banc of California Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Banc of California Names Diana Hanson Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Banc of California, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Diana Hanson as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company and the Bank, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Banc of California Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Banc of California Announces Schedule of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten