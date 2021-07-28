checkAd

Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 23:00   

Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 23 cents per share payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

Company Profile
 Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.0 billion in 2020 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.



