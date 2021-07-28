checkAd

Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by the private corporation Sierra Sun Group, through it's 100% owned Peruvian company Sierra Antapite S.A.C Mining Unit ("Sierra Antapite").

Foto: Accesswire

"We are pleased to announce that Empress has executed a US$10M gold stream which will become our first revenue generating investment," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "We are excited to be working with Sierra Sun Group to provide funding for expansion of production at their Sierra Antapite gold mine. The Sierra Antapite investment is a turning point for our Company, transforming Empress into a revenue generating royalty and streaming company."

THE INVESTMENT & TRANSACTION

Empress has executed a US$10M gold stream agreement on the payable gold production from the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru at 20% of the gold spot price. The Stream is on 4.5% of the payable gold production for of the first 11,000 gold ounces and 1% thereafter for life of mine. The Stream will be registered and secured against the mine. The Stream will be funded in two tranches of US$5M, each tranche is subject to typical conditions precedent before funding. The first tranche of US$5M has been funded on July 28, 2021 and the final tranche is anticipated to be completed by the end of September 2021.

The mine will use Empress' investment to increase its processing capacity from 750 to 1,000 tonnes-per-day.

THE PROJECT

The Sierra Antapite mine is located in Huaytara province, department Huancavelica, Peru. It is classified as a vein-hosted low sulphization epithermal deposit and has been operated by Peru-based management and shareholders since December 2016 when the mine was purchased from Buenaventura. Based on management's internal assessment and long-term planning, the mine has more than a five year life-of-mine ("LOM") at a rate of 1,000tpd. Long Hole Stoping ("LHS") and Cut-and-Fill ("CAF") are the two mining methods utilized at the mine. Since initiation of operation in 2002, the mine has reported to have produced approximately one million ounces of gold.

