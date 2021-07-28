checkAd

Triton International Announces Pricing of $600 Million of Senior Secured Notes

(July 28, 2021) —Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) (“Triton” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary Triton Container International Limited (“TCIL”) has priced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 0.800% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) at an offering price of 99.929% of the principal amount thereof. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company.

The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay all of TCIL’s outstanding institutional notes. Any remaining net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to the expansion of the Company’s container fleet and repayment of other existing secured debt.

The Notes and the related guarantee have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, including statements about the offering and the intended use of proceeds of the offering, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “would” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature may be used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triton’s control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

