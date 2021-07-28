checkAd

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.; Record Date Announcement for Warrant Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 23:28  |  31   |   |   

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (“SVAC”) (NASDAQ: SVAC), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (“Cyxtera”), a global data center leader in retail colocation and interconnection services.

Stockholders voted to approve the Business Combination during a Special Meeting held earlier today, and a Form 8-K disclosing the final voting results is expected to soon be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Upon consummation of the Business Combination, 106,100,000 shares of Class A common stock will be issued to SIS Holdings LP, 10,105,863 shares of Class A common stock will be issued to SVAC’s initial stockholders, an aggregate of 25,000,000 shares of Class A common stock will be issued to the PIPE investors and 10,526,315 shares of Class A common stock will be issued to the forward purchasers. Holders of 26,176,891 shares of SVAC Class A common stock have elected to redeem in connection with the Business Combination. As a result of the Business Combination, the post-Business Combination company will have 165,978,740 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and $493,000,000 in total cash from the transaction available before fees, expenses and debt amortization.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to take place on July 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions under the merger agreement entered into in connection with the Business Combination. In accordance with SVAC’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation, SVAC will effect a distribution of 6,737,242 warrants (the “Warrant Distribution”) immediately prior to the consummation of the Business Combination as described in the Proxy Statement. Public stockholders who exercised their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination are not entitled to receive any Warrant Distribution in respect of such redeemed public shares. SVAC has set 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the date immediately prior to the consummation of the Business Combination as the record date (the “Record Date”) for the Warrant Distribution and only holders of public shares on the Record Date will be entitled to participate in the Warrant Distribution. Assuming the Business Combination is consummated on July 29, 2021, the Record Date for the Warrant Distribution will be 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2021, and eligible public stockholders will receive approximately .34 warrants per share of common stock as a result of the Warrant Distribution.

