The Flowr Corporation Announces First Sale of Medical Cannabis in Portugal
Highlights:
- Sale of medical cannabis cultivated from Flowr’s outdoor medical cannabis facility in Aljustrel, Portugal.
- The sale represents significant revenue from a single transaction and supports future business model growing outdoors in Portugal.
The transaction represents the largest known medical cannabis bulk sale transaction in the E.U. to date.
TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RPK Biopharma Unipessoal, Ltd., has entered into a medical cannabis supply agreement (the “Supply Agreement”) with Galaxiavertical - Unipessoal Lda. (the “Galaxia”). Pursuant to the terms of the Supply Agreement, Galaxia has agreed to purchase from RPK the high THC medical cannabis biomass at a price of approximately $750,000 (€500,000).
“This Supply Agreement is a major step forward in the development of the Company’s European strategy. Last year, we were able to successfully grow medical cannabis outdoors over more than 30 acres. The results showed that the Aljustrel site is the ideal location to grow outdoor medical cannabis and with a cost structure that will make our product very competitive as an input for medical cannabis derivative products, such as tinctures,” commented Darryl Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We expect Galaxia to take receipt of the product by year-end and look forward to working with them in the future as they develop their extraction business in Portugal.”
The European medical cannabis market has continued to grow as additional countries have updated their regulations to legalize the use of medical cannabis. Brightfield estimates the market will generate over U.S.$570 million in 2021 and reach over U.S.$3.11 billion by 2025.(1) In October 2020, Flowr completed the harvest of the largest known outdoor medical cannabis project in the European Union. Flowr grew more than 40,000 plants and was able to achieve high THC results from its Aljustrel site.
The Supply Agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent, including the requisite approvals from INFARMED, I.P. and receipt by Galaxia of a final certificate of analysis.
To view the highlights of the Aljustrel project, please visit: https://flowrcorp.com/operations/europe/default.aspx.
(1) Source: Brightfield Cannabis Group annual report 2020.
About Flowr
The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada and Europe. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.
