The Flowr Corporation Announces First Sale of Medical Cannabis in Portugal

Sale of medical cannabis cultivated from Flowr’s outdoor medical cannabis facility in Aljustrel, Portugal.

The sale represents significant revenue from a single transaction and supports future business model growing outdoors in Portugal.

The transaction represents the largest known medical cannabis bulk sale transaction in the E.U. to date.



TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RPK Biopharma Unipessoal, Ltd., has entered into a medical cannabis supply agreement (the “Supply Agreement”) with Galaxiavertical - Unipessoal Lda. (the “Galaxia”). Pursuant to the terms of the Supply Agreement, Galaxia has agreed to purchase from RPK the high THC medical cannabis biomass at a price of approximately $750,000 (€500,000).

“This Supply Agreement is a major step forward in the development of the Company’s European strategy. Last year, we were able to successfully grow medical cannabis outdoors over more than 30 acres. The results showed that the Aljustrel site is the ideal location to grow outdoor medical cannabis and with a cost structure that will make our product very competitive as an input for medical cannabis derivative products, such as tinctures,” commented Darryl Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We expect Galaxia to take receipt of the product by year-end and look forward to working with them in the future as they develop their extraction business in Portugal.”