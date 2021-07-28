Baytex Releases 2020 ESG Report and Appoints Chief Operating and Sustainability Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) today released its 2020 Environment, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, which demonstrates our commitment to transparency and accountability, and shows our progress in managing the environmental and social impacts of our business. The report is available on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.



“We are proud to share Baytex’s fifth biennial ESG report, formerly called our Corporate Sustainability Report. While the name has changed, we remain committed to developing responsible energy for the future while providing balanced and transparent disclosure of our non-financial performance. We know that our ESG efforts are essential to our long-term viability and relevance. As we see it, sustainability is not a destination - it is a way of working and taking on the next challenge. This culture of improvement and commitment is demonstrated through setting new expectations and targets to position us for the future,” commented Ed LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer. “To further these efforts, I am pleased to announce that we have appointed Chad Lundberg as our Chief Operating and Sustainability Officer,” he added.