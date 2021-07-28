checkAd

Baytex Releases 2020 ESG Report and Appoints Chief Operating and Sustainability Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 23:20  |  22   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) today released its 2020 Environment, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, which demonstrates our commitment to transparency and accountability, and shows our progress in managing the environmental and social impacts of our business. The report is available on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.

“We are proud to share Baytex’s fifth biennial ESG report, formerly called our Corporate Sustainability Report. While the name has changed, we remain committed to developing responsible energy for the future while providing balanced and transparent disclosure of our non-financial performance. We know that our ESG efforts are essential to our long-term viability and relevance. As we see it, sustainability is not a destination - it is a way of working and taking on the next challenge. This culture of improvement and commitment is demonstrated through setting new expectations and targets to position us for the future,” commented Ed LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer. “To further these efforts, I am pleased to announce that we have appointed Chad Lundberg as our Chief Operating and Sustainability Officer,” he added.

Highlights

  • Reduced our corporate GHG intensity by 46% from our 2018 baseline, exceeding our 30% target.
  • Reduced our annual reportable spill volumes by 59% in the past five years.
  • Reduced our recordable injury rate by 25% in the past five years.
  • Established a 2020 fresh water use baseline.
  • Initiated our emergency response protocols to address the pandemic and protect the safety of our people.
  • Provided Indigenous awareness training for our executive team, senior leaders, and other employees who work with Indigenous communities.
  • Signed an economic development agreement with the Peavine Métis Settlement in January 2020.
  • Spent more than $22 million with Indigenous suppliers during 2019 and 2020.
  • Completed a period of significant Board renewal to ensure independence and to increase diversity, with 25% women Board members today.
  • Realigned our pay-for-performance to reflect additional financial and sustainability metrics that will drive the long-term success of our company.
  • Expanded the mandate of the Reserves Committee of the Board to include sustainability matters, renaming it the Reserves and Sustainability Committee.
  • Established our Environmental Sustainability Team, a cross-functional group that plays a key role in enhancing our environmental performance, managing regulatory change, and improving our reporting.

Our 2020 ESG performance disclosure is guided by three reporting frameworks: the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baytex Releases 2020 ESG Report and Appoints Chief Operating and Sustainability Officer CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) today released its 2020 Environment, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, which demonstrates our commitment to transparency and accountability, and shows our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board