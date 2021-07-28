Vista Gold Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update

DENVER, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which were highlighted by the approval of the Mining Management Plan, the last major permit required for the development of Vista’s 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”), and reported cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 million.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, commented, “During the second quarter we achieved a number of significant milestones for Vista and our shareholders. Most important was the approval of the Mt Todd Mining Management Plan. Vista now holds all major operating and environmental permits for the development of Mt Todd. Our ongoing exploration drilling program to identify areas where infill drilling would have the greatest potential to add resource ounces close to our Batman deposit continues to produce positive results. We received the final $1.0 million payment from Prime Mining Corp. and the approval of other permits related to the Mt Todd project.”

“Recently, we announced the start of engineering to complete a definitive feasibility study for Mt Todd in the first quarter of 2022. This study, which will include more detailed engineering and design, cost inputs, and economic analysis, is expected to increase the reserves and mine life of the project. The results of the study, together with the results of our ongoing district-scale exploration program, are expected to further demonstrate the significant upside potential of the Project and strengthen our position with potential development partners.”

Second Quarter Highlights and Important Recent Developments