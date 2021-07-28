Ballantyne Strong to Announce 2021 Second-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 10, 2021

Charlotte, NC, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bal lantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will issue its 2021 second-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Company’s financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ballantynestrong.com/investors.



A conference call to discuss the Company’s 2021 second-quarter financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors or use following link: BTN Webcast Link. To access the conference call by phone, dial (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (international) and provide the operator with conference ID number: 10159230. Please access the webcast or dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.