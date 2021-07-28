checkAd

Ballantyne Strong to Announce 2021 Second-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 10, 2021

Charlotte, NC, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will issue its 2021 second-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Company’s financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ballantynestrong.com/investors.

A conference call to discuss the Company’s 2021 second-quarter financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors or use following link: BTN Webcast Link. To access the conference call by phone, dial (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (international) and provide the operator with conference ID number: 10159230. Please access the webcast or dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred stake along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, the Company holds a 19% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), which has recently completed an investment in a sawmill and related assets, and a 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses.

Investor Relations Contacts

Mark Roberson John Nesbett / Jennifer Belodeau 
Ballantyne Strong, Inc. - Chief Executive Officer IMS Investor Relations 
704-994-8279 203-972-9200 
IR@btn-inc.com jnesbett@institutionalms.com




