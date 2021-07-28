Kinross receives approval for share buyback program

Under the NCIB program, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 63,096,676 of its common shares (out of the 1,261,933,539 common shares outstanding as at July 27, 2021) representing 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares, during the period starting on August 3, 2021 and ending on August 2, 2022.

In deciding to establish the NCIB program, the Company believes that the market price of the common shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their value, and accordingly, the purchase of the common shares would be in the best interest of the Company and an attractive and appropriate use of available funds. Kinross is committed to enhancing shareholder returns through programs such as a share buyback and its quarterly dividend, which are underpinned by the Company’s investment grade balance sheet, strong free cash flow and growing production profile from its global portfolio. This strong foundation places Kinross in an excellent position to continue generating substantial value for its shareholders.

Kinross may make any purchases through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX and/or NYSE or under applicable law. Daily repurchases on the TSX will be limited to a maximum of 989,526 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (being 3,958,104 common shares), except where purchases are made in accordance with the “block purchase exception” of the TSX rules. Subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, the maximum number of common shares which can be purchased per day on the NYSE will be 25% of the average daily trading volume for the four calendar weeks preceding the date of purchase. All shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB program will be cancelled.