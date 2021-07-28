checkAd

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2021 net income of $1,412,000, or $.36 per share compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $1,147,000, or $.29 per share.   Return on Equity (ROE) was 13.15% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 11.54% for the second quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $123,000, or 3.1% compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to accelerated accretion of deferred fees from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan payoffs. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Non-interest income increased by $69,000, or 12.8% primarily due to higher debit card fees. Operating expenses increased by $299,000, or 11.2% primarily due to the hiring of additional commercial lending and treasury employees as well as from professional fees related to our upcoming core data processing conversion.

The provision for loan losses expense was zero for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $450,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The provision expense in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to additional environmental factor allocations related to worsening economic conditions from the Covid-19 pandemic and higher classified loans.

Total assets were $587.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $554.8 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At June 30, 2021, Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding were approximately $60 million compared to $29.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

             
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):            
  Quarter Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
Return on Equity (ROE)   13.15 %     11.54 %     14.76 %     9.90 %
Return on Assets (ROA)   0.97 %     0.84 %     1.11 %     0.74 %
Net Interest Margin   2.99 %     3.07 %     3.17 %     3.13 %
               
  June 30,        
    2021       2020          
Non-performing Assets Ratio   0.84 %     0.79 %        
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   8.79 %     8.75 %        
Total Risk-based Capital(1)   15.89 %     14.59 %        
Book Value Per Share $ 10.87     $ 10.12          
Market Value Per Share $ 10.75     $ 9.40          
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. .   .        
               
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):        
  Quarter Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
Interest Income $ 4,680,835     $ 4,859,900     $ 9,663,400     $ 9,686,167  
Interest Expense   608,648       911,150       1,248,522       1,977,601  
Net Interest Income   4,072,187       3,948,750       8,414,878       7,708,566  
Provision for loan losses   -       450,000       -       950,000  
Non-interest income   603,232       534,710       1,185,915       1,043,386  
Operating Expenses   2,955,606       2,657,045       5,779,458       5,478,615  
Income before taxes   1,719,813       1,376,415       3,821,335       2,323,337  
Income tax expense   308,000       229,500       698,000       373,000  
Net Income $ 1,411,813     $ 1,146,915     $ 3,123,335     $ 1,950,337  
Net Income per share -- diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.29     $ 0.79     $ 0.49  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.28     $ 0.28  
               
               
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):            
  June 30,        
    2021       2020          
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,343,114     $ 45,982,221          
Time deposits with other banks   20,854,000       28,288,000          
Securities   44,822,995       38,972,896          
Loans   444,406,884       415,605,705          
Allowance for loan losses   (4,238,164 )     (3,733,130 )        
Loans, net   440,168,720       411,872,575          
Premises and equipment, net   8,134,522       8,242,515          
Other assets   22,308,977       21,472,268          
Total Assets $ 587,632,328     $ 554,830,475          
               
Liabilities              
Deposits $ 492,885,149     $ 447,477,547          
Other borrowings   35,400,000       49,954,378          
Trust preferred   13,403,000       13,403,000          
Other liabilities   2,842,747       3,853,904          
Total Liabilities   544,530,896       514,688,829          
               
Equity              
Total Equity   43,101,432       40,141,646          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 587,632,328     $ 554,830,475          
               

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528





