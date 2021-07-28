Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2021 net income of $1,412,000, or $.36 per share compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $1,147,000, or $.29 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 13.15% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 11.54% for the second quarter of 2020.



For the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $123,000, or 3.1% compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to accelerated accretion of deferred fees from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan payoffs. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Non-interest income increased by $69,000, or 12.8% primarily due to higher debit card fees. Operating expenses increased by $299,000, or 11.2% primarily due to the hiring of additional commercial lending and treasury employees as well as from professional fees related to our upcoming core data processing conversion.