Fortis Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2021

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

  1. $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2021 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 19, 2021;
     
  2. $0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2021 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 19, 2021;
     
  3. $0.11469 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2021 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 19, 2021;
     
  4. $0.097734 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2021 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 19, 2021;
     
  5. $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2021 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 19, 2021;
     
  6. $0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2021 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 19, 2021;
     
  7. $0.2445625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2021 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 19, 2021; and,
     
  8. $0.505 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2021 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 19, 2021.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2020 revenue of $8.9 billion and total assets of $56 billion as at March 31, 2021. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67073bc6-cafb-4930-b818- ... 

For more information, please contact
Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com





