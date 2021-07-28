Kinross declares quarterly dividend

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the second quarter of 2021.



The dividend is payable on September 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2021. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.