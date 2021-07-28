Horizon Global to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference August 4

Management’s formal presentation will also be webcast through the conference website and available for approximately 30 days following the conference. The presentation will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.horizonglobal.com .

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) announced today that Terry Gohl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Richardville, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. Horizon Global’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on August 4 th on the Company website and the conference website.

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best in-class products for our customers, engage with our employees and realize value creation for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tite, Reese, Westfalia, BULLDOG, Fulton and Tekonsha. Horizon Global has approximately 4,350 employees.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728006039/en/