checkAd

A Quarter of the Members of Veolia's Executive Committee (ExCom) Will Be From Suez as of the Closing Date of the Merger Between the Two Groups

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 23:34  |  16   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the commitments made by Antoine Frérot on behalf of Veolia (Paris:VIE) last autumn, a recruitment proposal for positions involving appointment to the ExCom of Veolia has been sent to four Suez executives:

  • Isabelle Calvez, currently Director of Group Human Resources at Suez, who will become Director of Human Resources at Veolia;
  • Sébastien Daziano, currently Director of Executive Coordination, Surety and Institutional Relations at Suez, to become Director of Strategy and Innovation at Veolia;
  • Azad Kibarian, currently CEO of IWS (Industrial Waste Specialities) Europe, who will become Director of the Italy and Africa-Middle East zone;
  • Angel Simon, currently Executive Vice President of the Group's Southern Europe and Latin America region, who will become Director of the Iberia and Latin America zone.

These proposals have been accepted, which, after obtaining the necessary authorizations and closing the transaction, will bring the number of members of Veolia's Executive Committee to 16 as of the closing date of the merger between Veolia and Suez. A quarter of the members of the Executive Committee will therefore come from Suez.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veolia Environment SA!
Short
Basispreis 29,63€
Hebel 9,35
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 24,18€
Hebel 8,74
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The composition of Veolia's Management Committee, which will include around 40 members, will be announced at the end of October.

The appointment of all “country” managers and support functions of the Veolia group, bringing together around one hundred people, will be decided and announced when the transaction closes, i.e. by the end of the year.

Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, declared: “With these announcements, I wanted to demonstrate that we have met our commitments and to testify to all Suez employees who are called upon to join us that they will have their rightful place within Veolia. The schedule we are announcing today illustrates our desire not to waste a day in making the merger between Veolia and Suez concrete. I am particularly happy to be able to count on talented personalities who will enrich our collective and build with us the world champion of ecological transformation ”.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020. www.veolia.com

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A Quarter of the Members of Veolia's Executive Committee (ExCom) Will Be From Suez as of the Closing Date of the Merger Between the Two Groups Regulatory News: In accordance with the commitments made by Antoine Frérot on behalf of Veolia (Paris:VIE) last autumn, a recruitment proposal for positions involving appointment to the ExCom of Veolia has been sent to four Suez executives: Isabelle …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Availability of the Information Relating in Particular to the Legal Financial and Accounting Characteristics of Veolia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21The French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) Declares Veolia's Proposed Takeover Bid for Suez Compliant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Availability of the Offer Document Prepared by Veolia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of Miyagi Water and WasteWater Concession Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce Next-generation Biofuels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21The Board of Directors of SUEZ Recommends Veolia's Enhanced Public Offer at a Price of €20.50 Per Share (Coupon Attached)1
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten