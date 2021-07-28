A Quarter of the Members of Veolia's Executive Committee (ExCom) Will Be From Suez as of the Closing Date of the Merger Between the Two Groups

These proposals have been accepted, which, after obtaining the necessary authorizations and closing the transaction, will bring the number of members of Veolia's Executive Committee to 16 as of the closing date of the merger between Veolia and Suez. A quarter of the members of the Executive Committee will therefore come from Suez.

In accordance with the commitments made by Antoine Frérot on behalf of Veolia (Paris:VIE) last autumn, a recruitment proposal for positions involving appointment to the ExCom of Veolia has been sent to four Suez executives:

The composition of Veolia's Management Committee, which will include around 40 members, will be announced at the end of October.

The appointment of all “country” managers and support functions of the Veolia group, bringing together around one hundred people, will be decided and announced when the transaction closes, i.e. by the end of the year.

Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, declared: “With these announcements, I wanted to demonstrate that we have met our commitments and to testify to all Suez employees who are called upon to join us that they will have their rightful place within Veolia. The schedule we are announcing today illustrates our desire not to waste a day in making the merger between Veolia and Suez concrete. I am particularly happy to be able to count on talented personalities who will enrich our collective and build with us the world champion of ecological transformation ”.

