1st Colonial Announces New Additions to Board of Directors

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (FCOB), holding company of 1st Colonial Community Bank, announces the addition of Shelley Simms and Thomas Brugger to the Board of Directors.

Shelley Simms (Photo: Business Wire)

Shelley Simms is General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Xponance, a registered investment advisor based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Xponance, Simms was independent counsel to ARAMARK Corporation and also held legal positions at Comcast Corporation and the law firm of Ballard Spahr LLP. Additionally, she served as law clerk to the Honorable Theodore A. McKee, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Simms is a graduate of Brown University, received her Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School, where she was a Supervising Editor of the Harvard Law Review, and has bar admissions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Thomas Brugger brings over 30 years of experience in the banking industry and most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Orrstown Bank of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, until his retirement in April 2021. Prior to this role, Brugger held the position of Chief Financial Officer for Sun National Bank of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, as well as Chief Financial Officer for Customers Bank of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. He also served as Executive Vice President & Corporate Treasurer of Sovereign Bank of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. Brugger is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in Accounting.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both Shelley and Tom to our Board of Directors. Their robust experience and industry knowledge will be a tremendous asset to the organization, as we execute upon our growth strategy.”
– Robert White, President & CEO

About 1st Colonial Community Bank

1st Colonial Community Bank, the subsidiary of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. provides a range of business and consumer financial services, placing emphasis on customer service and access to decision makers. Headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey, the Bank has branches in Westville, New Jersey and Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Bank also has a loan production office in Haddonfield, New Jersey and administrative offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. To learn more, call (877) 785-8550 or visit www.1stcolonial.com.




