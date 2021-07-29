Join Intel experts for panel discussions and talks at this year’s Black Hat USA 2021 , DEF CON 29 and BSides Las Vegas , taking place virtually and in Las Vegas starting July 31.

When: July 31-Aug. 5, 2021

Hareesh Khattri, security researcher; Nagaraju N Kodalapura, offensive security researcher; and Nam N Nguyen, offensive security researcher, all from Intel, will present a new class of threats and attacks by targeting the capabilities and features of PCIe switches instead of endpoint devices, and will discuss attacks made possible using different types of translation layer packets (TLPs) from the memory and IO read/write commonly used in previously known attacks.

When: Thursday, Aug. 5, 3:20-4 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: Black Hat Virtual Platform, Swapcard

In this presentation, Jennifer Fernick, senior vice president and global head of research, NCC Group, and Christopher Robinson, director of security communications, Intel, will share key lessons learned in coordinating the industry-wide remediation of some of the most impactful vulnerabilities ever disclosed (Heartbleed, Shellshock, Rowhammer and BlueZ), present a threat model of the many unmitigated challenges to securing the open source ecosystem, share new data that illustrates just how fragile and interdependent the security of core infrastructure can be, debate the challenges to securing OSS at scale, and speak unspoken truths of coordinated disclosure and where it can fail.

When: Thursday, Aug. 5, 1:30-2:10 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: Black Hat Virtual Platform, Swapcard

As cyberattacks move down the layers of the system stack, software-only security is no longer sufficient. Intel’s product security starts at the foundational layer, architected to deliver advanced hardware-enabled security that helps protect potential attack surfaces. Join Suzy Greenberg, vice president, Communications and Incident Response at Intel, to learn more about the security practices, technologies and solutions Intel uses to help create a trusted computing foundation that customers can depend on.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 8-8:15 a.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: Black Hat Virtual Platform, Swapcard

Homomorphic encryption (HE) is at an inflection point with overall performance suitable for use cases in regulated industries where preserving data privacy is paramount. Join Flavio Bergamaschi, director and lead technologist, Private AI and Analytics at Intel, to learn more about software and hardware platforms for HE computation, using Intel's full systems approach to meet acceleration, reliability, availability, serviceability and security requirements.

When: Thursday, Aug. 5, 1:10-1:30 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: Black Hat Virtual Platform, Swapcard

When: Aug. 5-8, 2021

Physician hackers Christian “quaddi” Dameff, M.D. (UCSD), and Jeff “r3plicant” Tully, M.D. (UCSD), will moderate a panel of healthcare experts including Stephanie Domas, director of Cybersecurity Strategy and Communications at Intel, Josh Corman (I am The Cavalry), Gabrielle Hempel (cloud security engineer and medical security researcher) and Jessica Wilkerson (U.S. FDA).

When: Friday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m. PDT (In-person and Virtual)

Where: Onsite at DEF CON; virtual stream through conference platform

Ethics at the Edge: IoT as the Embodiment of AI for Rampant Intelligence Actuation

In the eyes of a smart device and its human controllers, the world is an immense source of data and power. The expanding Internet of Things ecosystem only adds fuel to this, empowering real-time automatic sensing and actuation, posing regulatory dilemmas, easily exploitable definitions of trusted entities and measurements of security, robustness and ethics that change apropos data in the blink of an eye. In this talk, Ria Cheruvu, AI ethics lead architect at Intel, will dive into what the sociotechnical problem of ethics means at the edge in the context of machine learning/artificial intelligence.

When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 3:45-4:15 p.m. and 6:45-7:15 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

The Journey of Establishing IoT Trustworthiness and IoT Security Foundation

The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem holds tremendous promise to promote innovation, productivity and societal benefits. Yet, with increased connectivity, concerns remain with the growing attack surface. This talk, by Dr. Anahit Tarkhanyan, principal engineer at Intel, Dr. Amit Elazari, director of Global Cybersecurity Policy and Government Affairs at Intel, and Ria Cheruvu, AI ethics lead architect at Intel, will introduce the latest developments in the IoT security policy landscape, proposals for confidence/certifications mechanisms emerging globally, and key IoT security baseline standards developments, while exploring the connection to the IoT trustworthiness concept across the IoT Supply Chain.

When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 5:15-6 p.m. and 8:15-9 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

When: July 30-Aug. 1, 2021

Ghost DMA Attack & The SeDeFuS Conundrum

In this talk, Dr. Raghudeep Kannavara, security tech lead at Intel and Alan Sheng, software architect at Intel, will present a new class of DMA attack, i.e., Ghost DMA attack, that does not require physical access to the computer.

When: Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. PDT (Virtual)

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728006048/en/