Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast August 5, 2021

DAVENPORT, Iowa, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before market open that day with preliminary results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible at lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later. Questions from participants may be submitted by participating in the webcast. The call also may be monitored on a listen-only conference line by dialing (toll free) 800-357-9083 and entering a conference pass code of 412575 at least five minutes before the scheduled start. Participants on the listen-only line will not have the opportunity to ask questions.

WEBCAST LINK: REGISTER HERE TO ACCESS AUDIO WEBCAST AND REPLAY

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following the closing of the acquisition of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and reach more than 47 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:
IR@lee.net
(563) 383-2100





