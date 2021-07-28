checkAd

Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 23:56  |  26   |   |   

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 5438407) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or (914) 800-3898. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

Contact
Investor Relations
ri@somoseducacao.com.br





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13, 2021 SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Friday, August 13, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2021 earnings
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board