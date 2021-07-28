Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13, 2021

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Friday, August 13, 2021.



The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 5438407) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or (914) 800-3898. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.