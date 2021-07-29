Altabancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Annualized return on average assets was 1.44% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 1.13% for the first quarter of 2021, and 1.52% for the second quarter of 2020. Annualized return on average equity was 14.12% for the second quarter of 2021 compared with 10.30% for the first quarter of 2021, and 12.06% for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, return on average assets was 1.29% and return on average equity was 12.20% compared with 1.65% and 12.55% for the same respective measures a year earlier.

Altabancorp (Nasdaq: ALTA) (the “Company” or “ALTA”), the parent company of Altabank, reported net income of $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $10.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.67 for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $0.50 for the first quarter of 2021, and $0.55 for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 net income was $22.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted common share, compared with $21.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, for the same period a year earlier.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.17 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2021. The dividend payout ratio for earnings for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.9%. This continues the over 50-year trend of paying dividends by the Company.

“We are pleased to have achieved strong loan growth and solid financial performance for the first half of 2021,” said Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altabancorp. “Loans held for investment has grown $178 million, or 21% on an annualized basis. Our unfunded commitments, which is primarily from our construction lending activities, have grown $160 million, or 46.75% on an annualized basis; and our loan pipeline has also significantly increased over the same period.”

Mr. Williams continued, “For the past couple of years, we have completed several initiatives to improve the overall credit quality of our loan portfolio, including lowering our overall loan concentrations both in terms of product type and asset class; tightening of our overall underwriting standards; improving our sales and credit processes; and enhancing technology in the commercial lending space. With these initiatives substantially complete, our existing and recently hired commercial lenders have the tools and processes in place to aggressively and safely grow our loan book. Our loan growth for the first half of 2021 reflects the success of these initiatives. In addition, Utah has one of the strongest economies in the nation and we have significant liquidity that provides us with the flexibility to grow our loan portfolio.”

COVID-19 Pandemic and Utah Economy

The State of Utah has developed a COVID-19 Transmission Index (“Transmission Index”), which categorizes levels of transmission as High, Moderate, or Low. Each county receives a rating every week. The Company’s COVID-19 pandemic response plan monitors the State’s Transmission Index and takes into account local mandates and guidance. The Governor of Utah signed a bill lifting the statewide mask mandate on April 10, 2021. The Company has reopened all of its branch lobbies. The Company has also brought some of its operational teams back to its facilities. The Company anticipates that some of its staff will remain working from home for the foreseeable future.

The Company is fortunate to operate in a region that appears to be weathering the COVID-19 pandemic well economically. The Utah economy has performed better than the nation as a whole during the pandemic with an unemployment rate of 2.7% at the end of June 2021 compared with 5.9% for the nation for the same period. Utah experienced a 6.4% year-over-year increase in total jobs at June 30, 2021 compared with 5.7% for the nation for the same period. The Company expects that the Utah economy will continue to perform better than most states in the U.S.

Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”)

Under the first round of the SBA PPP loan program, the Company funded 333 loans, totaling $84.6 million. The Company has filed 274 forgiveness applications, (approximately 82%) with the SBA, totaling $69.3 million and has received loan forgiveness on 267 loans, totaling $66.1 million, or 80% of all SBA PPP loans funded. To date, the Company has not received a denial on any loan forgiveness application submitted to the SBA. Under the second round of the SBA PPP loan program, the Company has funded 221 loans, totaling $31.8 million. Total SBA PPP loans declined $13.1 million, or 21.62%, to $47.5 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $60.6 million at December 31, 2020.

Loan Accommodations

The Company offered a loan deferment relief program of up to six months to clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under rare circumstances, loans will be re-evaluated at the end of the deferral period. To qualify for a second loan deferral, the Company will require a full re-underwriting of the credit.

The Company offered temporary loan payment relief to 445 businesses and 118 individuals totaling approximately $345 million to address cash flow challenges for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deferral period has ended for all 563 clients. We entered into another loan payment deferment agreement with six clients, who had an initial loan payment deferment agreement. Total dollars outstanding for these clients is $19.0 million. There are six other clients with outstanding balances totaling $1.4 million, who have not made a subsequent loan payment for 30 days or greater, after their payment deferment agreement expired. We have charged-off $0.1 million on these six accounts. Since these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings pursuant to applicable accounting and regulatory guidance.

Loan Credit Quality Trends

Non-performing loans were $7.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $6.4 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.39% at June 30, 2021, compared with 0.39% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets were also $7.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $6.4 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.20% at June 30, 2021, compared with 0.21% at June 30, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses declined by $7.7 million, or 18.1%, to $35.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $42.7 million the same period a year ago. The decline is due to a $5.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021 with the remaining $2.7 million the result of net charge-offs recorded over the past four quarters. The allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.87% at June 30, 2021, compared with 2.57% at June 30, 2020.

Loans

Loans held for investment grew $212 million, or 12.8%, to $1.87 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.66 billion at June 30, 2020. Year-to-date average loans increased $106 million, or 6.3%, to $1.79 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $1.69 billion for the same period a year ago. The Company expects that overall loan growth will be in the low-double digits for all of 2021.

Deposits and Liabilities

Total deposits increased $543 million, or 20.8%, to $3.16 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $2.61 billion at June 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased, $160 million, or 16.2%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $985 million for the same period a year earlier. Interest bearing deposits increased $384 million, or 23.6%, to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.63 billion for the same period a year ago. Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits were 36.3% as of June 30, 2021, compared with 37.7% as of June 30, 2020.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased by $20.5 million, or 5.9%, to $371 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $350 million at June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily the result of $33.6 million, or 13.3%, in retained earnings offset by accumulated other comprehensive income declining $14.6 million to a $3.4 million unrealized loss at June 30, 2021, compared with unrealized income of $11.2 million at June 30, 2020 resulting from the impact that higher interest rates have on the fair value of investment securities held for sale.

The Company’s leverage capital ratio was 9.84% at June 30, 2021, compared with 11.68% at June 30, 2020. The total risk-based capital ratio was 18.18% at June 30, 2021, compared with 19.20% at June 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income and Margin

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income decreased $0.5 million, or 1.91%, to $25.3 million, compared with $25.8 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease is primarily the result of net interest margins narrowing 99 basis points to 2.97% for the same comparable periods. The narrowing of net interest margins is primarily the result of the Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates to almost zero and an increase in the average amount of lower yielding cash and investment securities held by the Company stemming from average core deposits increasing $797 million, or 33.78%, for the same respective periods. Average interest earning assets increased $804 million, or 30.72%, to $3.42 billion for the same comparable periods. The percentage of average loans to total average interest earning assets decreased to 53.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 64.75% for the same period a year earlier.

Yield on interest earning assets declined 107 basis points to 3.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 4.21% for the same period a year earlier. The decline in yield on interest earning assets is primarily the result of the average amount of cash and investment securities held by the Company increasing $650 million, or 70.74%, to $1.57 billion for the same comparable periods with the yield on cash and investment securities declining 57 basis points to 1.06% for the second quarter of 2021 compared with 1.63% for the same comparable periods. This decline is primarily the result of yield on investment securities declining 105 basis points to 1.09% for the same comparable periods as prepayment rates on mortgage-backed securities remained elevated in the second quarter of 2021.

In addition, the yield on loans declined 71 basis points to 4.90% for the second quarter of 2021 compared with 5.61% for the same comparable periods. Average loans outstanding increased $152 million for the second quarter of 2021, or 8.95%, to $1.85 billion for the same comparable periods.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, total cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 14 basis points to 0.29%, compared with 0.43% for the same period a year earlier and the total cost of funds decreased 8 basis points to 0.19%, compared with 0.27% for the same period a year ago.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and fair value amortization on time deposits, added three basis points to net interest margin.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income decreased $4.1 million, or 7.76%, to $48.9 million, compared with $53.0 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease is primarily the result of net interest margins narrowing 141 basis points to 2.94% for the same comparable periods. The narrowing of net interest margins is primarily the result of the Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates to almost zero and an increase in the average amount of lower yielding cash and investment securities held by the Company stemming from average core deposits increasing $866 million, or 39.25%, for the same respective periods. Average interest earning assets increased $903 million, or 36.85%, to $3.35 billion for the same comparable periods. The percentage of average loans to total average interest earning assets decreased to 53.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 68.82% for the same period a year earlier.

Yield on interest earning assets declined 154 basis points to 3.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 4.66% for the same period a year earlier. The decline in yield on interest earning assets is primarily the result of the average amount of cash and investment securities held by the Company increasing $796 million, or 105%, to $1.56 billion for the same comparable periods with the yield on cash and investment securities declining 52 basis points to 0.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 0.94% for the same comparable periods. This decline is primarily the result of yield on investment securities declining 141 basis points to 0.89% for the same comparable periods as prepayment rates on mortgage-backed securities remained elevated for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

In addition, the yield on loans declined 80 basis points to 5.11% for the six months ended 2021 compared with 5.91% for the same comparable periods. Average loans outstanding increased $106 million, or 6.28%, to $1.79 billion for the same comparable periods.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points to 0.30%, compared with 0.53% for the same period a year earlier and the total cost of funds decreased 14 basis points to 0.20%, compared with 0.34% for the same period a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and fair value amortization on time deposits, added four basis points to net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a recapture of provision for credit losses of $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with the recording of provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the same period a year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a recapture of provision for credit losses of $5.0 million compared with the recording of provision for credit losses of $2.8 million for the same period a year earlier. The recapture of provision for credit losses is primarily the result of lower qualitative factors applied in the Company’s current expected credit losses model as forecasted economic indicators have improved and the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have abated. The provision for credit losses recorded during the first half a year ago reflected the deterioration in forecasted economic indicators and the economic outlook resulting from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company incurred net recoveries of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the same period a year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company incurred net recoveries of $0.1 million compared with net charge-offs $1.0 million for the same period a year earlier.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $0.8 million, or 13.47%, to $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $6.1 million the same period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the Company recording a $1.4 million gain on sale of $127 million in investment securities during the second quarter of 2020 and a $0.6 million decline in mortgage banking income as mortgage loans sold declined $26.0 million, or 34.0%, to $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period a year earlier.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income increased $0.8 million, or 8.30% to $10.7 million compared with the same period a year ago. The increase is the result of $1.2 million higher other operating income, $0.7 million in higher card processing income, and $0.4 million in higher mortgage banking income even as mortgage loans sold decreased $14.3 million, or 11.3%, to $112 million compared with the same respective period a year earlier as margins on loans sold improved.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $16.3 million for the same period a year earlier. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense was $35.4 million compared with $32.4 million for the same period a year ago. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 61.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 51.01% for the same period a year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.43% compared with 51.60% for the same period a year earlier.

Noninterest expense for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was impacted by the Company recording $2.2 million in costs associated with merger-related activities. The Company expects to continue to record additional merger-related costs until the closing of the sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. in the fourth quarter.

The increase in noninterest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was also the result of higher data processing expenses due to technology investments made by the Company. Additionally, the Company recorded higher FDIC insurance premiums in 2021 compared with 2020 as the Company was able to apply the small bank assessment credits in 2020.

Lastly, the increase in noninterest expense was also the result of higher salaries and employee benefits due to higher incentive payments paid for net loan growth and mortgage loan originations.

Income Tax Provision

The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $3.2 million for the same period a year earlier due primarily to higher income. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the effective tax rate was 24.11%, compared with 23.59% for the same period a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, income tax expense was $7.0 million compared with $6.6 million for the same period a year earlier due primarily to higher income. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the effective tax rate was 24.10% compared with 23.73% for the same period a year ago.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

As previously disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed on May 19, 2021, subject to certain customary closing conditions, the Company is to be acquired by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI). In connection with the proposed transaction, GBCI has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that included a preliminary proxy statement of the Company and that will also constitute a prospectus of GBCI.

THE COMPANY AND GBCI URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these materials (when they are available) and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by the Company (when they become available) may be obtained free of charge on the Company’s website at www.altabancorp.com or by directing a written request to Altabancorp, 1 East Main Street, American Fork, Utah 84003, ATTN: Corporate Secretary. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by GBCI (when they become available) may be obtained free of charge on GBCI’s website at www.glacierbancorp.com or by directing a written request to Glacier Bancorp, Inc., 49 Commons Loop, Kalispell, Montana 59901, ATTN: Corporate Secretary.

Participants in the Solicitation

Each of the Company, GBCI and their respective directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information regarding these persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the Company’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction and information regarding the identity of the participants and their direct or indirect interests in the transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus described above when filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the Company’s executive officers and directors is included in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021. Additional information regarding GBCI’s executive officers and directors is included in GBCI’s definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021. You can obtain free copies of these documents using the information in the paragraph immediately above.

Altabancorp (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for Altabank, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 25 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabank is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets of $3.5 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. Altabank has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about Altabank is available at www.altabank.com. More information about Altabancorp is available at www.altabancorp.com.

ALTABANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 22,573 $ 22,814 $ 23,649 $ 45,387 $ 49,574 Interest and dividends on investments 4,190 2,330 3,753 6,520 7,212 Total interest income 26,763 25,144 27,402 51,907 56,786 Interest expense 1,466 1,546 1,613 3,012 3,776 Net interest income 25,297 23,598 25,789 48,895 53,010 (Recapture) / provision for credit losses (5,000 ) - 2,100 (5,000 ) 2,750 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,297 23,598 23,689 53,895 50,260 Non-interest income Mortgage banking 2,404 2,781 3,036 5,185 4,746 Card processing 1,211 1,071 917 2,282 1,624 Service charges on deposit accounts 651 692 763 1,343 1,543 Net gain on sale of investment securities - 206 1,441 206 1,441 Other 1,026 632 (41 ) 1,658 502 Total non-interest income 5,292 5,382 6,116 10,674 9,856 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,707 11,087 10,786 21,794 21,630 Occupancy, equipment and depreciation 1,209 1,195 831 2,404 2,370 Data processing 2,434 1,849 2,383 4,283 3,519 Marketing and advertising 330 306 339 636 771 FDIC premiums 247 226 165 473 165 Acquisition-related costs 2,215 - - 2,215 - Other 1,713 1,882 1,771 3,595 3,981 Total non-interest expense 18,855 16,545 16,275 35,400 32,436 Income before income tax expense 16,734 12,435 13,530 29,169 27,680 Income tax expense 4,034 2,997 3,192 7,031 6,569 Net income $ 12,700 $ 9,438 $ 10,338 $ 22,138 $ 21,111 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 0.55 $ 1.17 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 0.55 $ 1.16 $ 1.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 18,876,688 18,864,497 18,789,561 18,870,626 18,837,209 Diluted 19,036,575 19,019,682 18,932,511 19,028,175 18,985,319

ALTABANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 35,446 $ 33,254 $ 39,312 $ 47,088 Interest-bearing deposits 27,045 77,378 197,769 275,920 Federal funds sold 838 910 2,793 829 Total cash and cash equivalents 63,329 111,542 239,874 323,837 Investment securities: Available for sale, at fair value 1,491,707 1,500,491 1,320,393 973,457 Non-marketable equity securities 4,042 4,042 2,890 2,890 Loans held for sale 6,672 8,293 14,152 26,648 Loans: Loans held for investment 1,873,685 1,796,961 1,695,496 1,661,634 Allowance for credit losses (34,958 ) (41,013 ) (41,236 ) (42,683 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,838,727 1,755,948 1,654,260 1,618,951 Premises and equipment, net 34,821 35,625 36,060 37,709 Goodwill 25,673 25,673 25,673 25,673 Bank-owned life insurance 43,234 42,978 42,720 27,330 Deferred income tax assets 11,787 16,814 7,389 8,586 Accrued interest receivable 9,537 10,454 11,336 11,682 Other intangibles 4,831 4,389 4,451 4,311 Other real estate owned - - - - Other assets 6,445 5,549 7,030 4,571 Total assets $ 3,540,805 $ 3,521,798 $ 3,366,228 $ 3,065,645 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,145,009 $ 1,104,995 $ 1,039,844 $ 985,455 Interest-bearing deposits 2,011,698 2,053,991 1,876,464 1,627,884 Total deposits 3,156,707 3,158,986 2,916,308 2,613,339 Short-term borrowings - - 64,554 83,490 Accrued interest payable 325 339 616 408 Other liabilities 13,142 12,602 13,612 18,278 Total liabilities 3,170,174 3,171,927 2,995,090 2,715,515 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value - - - - Common shares, $0.01 par value 189 189 188 188 Additional paid-in capital 88,209 87,843 87,574 86,721 Retained earnings 285,633 275,765 269,157 252,032 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (3,400 ) (13,926 ) 14,219 11,189 Total shareholders’ equity 370,631 349,871 371,138 350,130 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,540,805 $ 3,521,798 $ 3,366,228 $ 3,065,645 Common shares outstanding 18,880,610 18,873,921 18,828,522 18,793,217

ALTABANCORP SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Selected Balance Sheet Information: Book value per share $ 19.63 $ 18.54 $ 19.71 $ 18.63 Tangible book value per share $ 18.01 $ 16.94 $ 18.11 $ 17.04 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.54 % 0.39 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.21 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 1.87 % 2.28 % 2.43 % 2.57 % Loans to deposits 58.46 % 55.85 % 57.21 % 62.97 % Asset Quality Data: Non-performing loans $ 7,232 $ 7,332 $ 9,064 $ 6,388 Non-performing assets $ 7,232 $ 7,332 $ 9,064 $ 6,388 Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital (1) 9.84 % 10.06 % 10.47 % 11.68 % Total risk-based capital (1) 18.17 % 18.41 % 19.17 % 19.20 % Average equity to average assets 10.18 % 10.94 % 11.15 % 12.57 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.69 % 9.16 % 10.27 % 10.55 %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selected Financial Information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 0.55 $ 1.17 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 0.55 $ 1.16 $ 1.11 Net interest margin (3) 2.97 % 2.91 % 3.96 % 2.94 % 4.35 % Efficiency ratio 61.64 % 57.09 % 51.01 % 59.43 % 51.60 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.90 % 0.62 % 0.77 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.13 % 1.98 % 2.39 % 2.06 % 2.54 % Annualized return on average assets 1.44 % 1.13 % 1.52 % 1.29 % 1.65 % Annualized return on average equity 14.12 % 10.30 % 12.06 % 12.20 % 12.55 % Net (recoveries) / charge-offs $ (326 ) $ 223 $ 670 $ (103 ) $ 959 Annualized net (recoveries) / charge-offs to average loans -0.07 % 0.05 % 0.16 % -0.01 % 0.11 %

(1) Tier 1 leverage capital and Total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2021 are estimates. (2) Represents the sum of total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets all divided by the sum of total assets less intangible assets. Intangible assets were $30.5 million, $30.1 million, $30.1 million, and $30.0 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is defined as annualized net interest income divided by average earning assets.

ALTABANCORP SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except footnotes) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold $ 45,977 $ 10 0.09 % $ 228,032 $ 52 0.09 % Securities: (1) Taxable securities 1,491,313 3,988 1.07 % 645,720 3,452 2.15 % Non-taxable securities (2) 32,504 169 2.08 % 45,670 229 2.02 % Total securities 1,523,817 4,157 1.09 % 691,390 3,681 2.14 % Loans (3) Real estate term 1,075,930 12,915 4.81 % 945,680 13,165 5.60 % Construction and land development 268,706 4,079 6.09 % 257,561 4,157 6.49 % Commercial and industrial 232,431 2,944 5.08 % 303,809 3,885 5.14 % Residential and home equity 259,546 2,479 3.83 % 175,837 2,235 5.11 % Consumer and other 9,287 156 6.73 % 11,306 207 7.38 % Total loans 1,845,900 22,573 4.90 % 1,694,193 23,649 5.61 % Non-marketable equity securities 4,653 23 2.01 % 2,890 20 2.79 % Total interest-earning assets 3,420,347 26,763 3.14 % 2,616,505 27,402 4.21 % Allowance for credit losses (41,061 ) (42,213 ) Non-interest earning assets 164,602 167,969 Total average assets $ 3,543,888 $ 2,742,261 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits: Demand and savings accounts $ 1,224,887 602 0.20 % $ 911,270 539 0.24 % Money market accounts 662,375 478 0.29 % 416,458 505 0.49 % Certificates of deposit 152,193 375 0.99 % 173,383 569 1.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,039,455 1,455 0.29 % 1,501,111 1,613 0.43 % Short-term borrowings 15,257 11 0.28 % 24,410 - 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,054,712 1,466 0.29 % 1,525,521 1,613 0.43 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,117,396 858,566 Total funding 3,172,108 1,466 0.19 % 2,384,087 1,613 0.27 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 11,040 13,490 Shareholders’ equity 360,740 344,684 Total average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,543,888 $ 2,742,261 Net interest income $ 25,297 $ 25,789 Interest rate spread 2.85 % 3.79 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.96 %

(1) Excludes average unrealized losses of $9.7 million and unrealized gains of $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $56,000 and $76,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $1.7 million for both three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

ALTABANCORP SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except footnotes) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold $ 103,916 $ 37 0.07 % $ 165,566 $ 368 0.45 % Securities: (1) Taxable securities 1,419,696 6,091 0.87 % 547,457 6,320 2.32 % Non-taxable securities (2) 33,592 346 2.08 % 48,093 482 2.02 % Total securities 1,453,288 6,437 0.89 % 595,550 6,802 2.30 % Loans (3) Real estate term 1,050,352 25,675 4.93 % 940,716 26,632 5.69 % Construction and land development 258,296 7,899 6.17 % 267,641 9,181 6.90 % Commercial and industrial 235,819 6,798 5.81 % 291,543 8,791 6.06 % Residential and home equity 238,557 4,686 3.96 % 173,302 4,521 5.25 % Consumer and other 9,225 329 7.21 % 13,208 449 6.84 % Total loans 1,792,249 45,387 5.11 % 1,686,410 49,574 5.91 % Non-marketable equity securities 3,839 46 2.39 % 2,764 42 3.04 % Total interest-earning assets 3,353,292 51,907 3.12 % 2,450,290 56,786 4.66 % Allowance for credit losses (41,233 ) (42,174 ) Non-interest earning assets 157,973 163,773 Total average assets $ 3,470,032 $ 2,571,889 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits: Demand and savings accounts $ 1,177,881 1,171 0.20 % $ 871,676 1,318 0.30 % Money market accounts 665,217 1,002 0.30 % 384,289 1,316 0.69 % Certificates of deposit 156,581 802 1.03 % 171,525 1,142 1.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,999,679 2,975 0.30 % 1,427,490 3,776 0.53 % Short-term borrowings 20,564 37 0.36 % 12,205 - 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,020,243 3,012 0.30 % 1,439,695 3,776 0.53 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,073,010 779,173 Total funding 3,093,253 3,012 0.20 % 2,218,868 3,776 0.34 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 10,716 14,684 Shareholders’ equity 366,063 338,337 Total average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,470,032 $ 2,571,889 Net interest income $ 48,895 $ 53,010 Interest rate spread 2.82 % 4.13 % Net interest margin 2.94 % 4.35 %

(1) Excludes average unrealized gains of $1.6 million and $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $115,000 and $161,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $4.0 million and $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

