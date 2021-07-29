Silvergate Announces Pricing of $200 Million Depositary Shares Offering
Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of a public offering of 8,000,000 depositary shares, each representing 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, for gross proceeds of $200 million. Each share of preferred stock has a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share, equivalent to $25 per depositary share. The offering is expected to close on August 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The net proceeds from the issuance and sale of the depositary shares, after deducting underwriting discount and commissions, and before the payment of estimated expenses, will be approximately $194.2 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the “Bank”), and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services. Silvergate has applied to list the depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SIPrA”.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.
Silvergate has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read each of these documents and the other documents Silvergate has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference in such documents for more complete information about Silvergate and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Silvergate, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-866-471-2526, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. at 1-800-966-1559 or UBS Securities LLC at 1-888-827-7275.
