Silvergate Announces Pricing of $200 Million Depositary Shares Offering

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of a public offering of 8,000,000 depositary shares, each representing 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, for gross proceeds of $200 million. Each share of preferred stock has a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share, equivalent to $25 per depositary share. The offering is expected to close on August 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the issuance and sale of the depositary shares, after deducting underwriting discount and commissions, and before the payment of estimated expenses, will be approximately $194.2 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the “Bank”), and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services. Silvergate has applied to list the depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SIPrA”.