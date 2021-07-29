checkAd

KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 00:30  |  24   |   |   

Petro-sim 7.2 Software Supports Roadmap Development For Decarbonization Strategies

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC (A Yokogawa Company) announces the release of Petro-SIM 7.2 process simulation software, which is at the core of KBC's award winning process digital twin. This release expands simulation capabilities for renewable fuels, an expanding variety of bio feedstocks, energy efficiency, and environmental protection. New tools account for emissions from combustion sources and manage energy efficiency. Process design engineers benefit from the integration with MySEP technology. In addition, there are new features for plant monitoring and operator training.

Industries are under great pressure to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions as more countries set a target of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, most organizations use three approaches. They can improve energy efficiency, use lower carbon intensity feedstocks, and/or capture carbon to store remaining emissions.

Petro-SIM technology offers operators quick wins for optimizing energy efficiency while reducing operating costs and emissions. This release provides a holistic solution to help reach zero emissions. By using Petro-SIM simulation software, organizations can create a process digital twin from feeds, through CO2 producers, capture, transport, and finally to storage. It connects real-time energy optimization with process/yield conditions, thermodynamics, electrochemical corrosion, scaling, and remote equipment performance monitoring.

Petro-SIM software can now model renewable fuels. Operators can configure and optimize the use of low carbon feedstocks, products such as LNG, bio-feeds, and hydrogen that power industrial facilities.

"Decarbonization is a global imperative," commented Russell Byfield, KBC Global Simulation Business Leader.  "We continue to improve our best-in-class refinery reactor models, implement new tools to calculate emissions from combustion sources over the life of an asset with time-based simulation, and to manage energy efficiency from upstream Oil and Gas, to LNG, Bio-Fuels, Refining, Petrochemicals, and Fertilizers. By applying the concept of 'One Model, Many Uses' Petro-SIM technology helps teams across the enterprise to make informed decisions that maximize asset potential, reduce risk, and increase profitability."

In addition, the new version expands plant monitoring capabilities and maintains alliances with leaders in specialized software like HTRI, Flaretot, and OLI Systems.

To find out more about Petro-SIM simulation technology, please contact KBC directly or contact your local Yokogawa affiliate.

About KBC
KBC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more information, visit www.kbc.global.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy Petro-sim 7.2 Software Supports Roadmap Development For Decarbonization Strategies HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - KBC (A Yokogawa Company) announces the release of Petro-SIM 7.2 process simulation software, which is at the core of KBC's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Dressage Day 3
IBM Report: Cost of a Data Breach Hits Record High During Pandemic
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $8.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 9.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...