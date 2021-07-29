DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland 29.07.2021 / 00:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Transaction values CANCOM Ltd. at an Enterprise Value of close to EUR 400 million, corresponding to a transaction multiple of 15.8x.

- Transaction will lead to a book gain of EUR 225 million to be recognized in the third quarter in CANCOM Group's net profit for 2021.

- Proceeds to be reinvested predominantly in acquisitions with a focus on Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

- As a result of the sale, results of CANCOM Ltd. for the financial years 2020 and 2021 will be reclassified as discontinued operations. Executive Board confirms published forecast for 2021 on the basis of adjusted comparative financials for the previous year.

Munich, Germany, 28 July 2021 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE today signed a definitive agreement regarding the sale of the subsidiary CANCOM Ltd to Telefónica TECH. The transaction follows a strategic review announced on 25 May 2021. As a result, CANCOM is divesting its entire business activities in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The transaction values CANCOM Ltd. at an Enterprise Value of close to EUR 400 million, which corresponds to a transaction multiple of 15.8x (Enterprise Value/EBITDA 2020A). For comparison, the shares of CANCOM SE are currently trading at an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of around 12.6x (Enterprise Value/EBITDA 2021E, based on broker consensus). On the sale and deconsolidation of CANCOM Ltd., CANCOM will realize a book gain of around EUR 225 million, which will be included in CANCOM Group's net profit for 2021.

"The companies which today form CANCOM Ltd. have been acquired in 2018 and 2019. The exit proves our ability to execute value enhancing transactions. Achieving a sizeable multiple premium to our own trading multiple and the high book profit show that enormous value has been created for our shareholders in a short time. Now our full attention is on the great growth opportunities we have in the DACH region," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.