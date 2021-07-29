Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”), a leading independent provider of supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs for the oil and natural gas industry, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, an average of 53 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, which was up slightly from average first quarter 2021 levels and up over 25% from average fourth quarter 2020 levels.

“The Solaris team continues to execute well and help our customers drive efficiencies through our core products and services,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “While we continue to prioritize investments in new innovations, including our new integrated electric blender, we remain committed to doing so only when we can deliver compelling shareholder returns. We believe our debt-free balance sheet, strong liquidity and dividend allow us to sustain those commitments, and we look forward to sharing progress on additional opportunities through the remainder of 2021.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Review

Solaris reported net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.04) per diluted Class A share, for second quarter 2021, compared to second quarter 2020 net loss of $9.5 million, or $(0.20) per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net loss for second quarter 2021 was $1.4 million, or $(0.03) per fully diluted share, compared to second quarter 2020 adjusted pro forma net loss of $7.0 million, or $(0.16) per fully diluted share. A description of adjusted pro forma net income and a reconciliation to net income attributable to Solaris, its most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are provided below.

Revenues were $35.2 million for second quarter 2021, which were up 23% from first quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2021 was $6.5 million, compared to first quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million. A description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2021 were $5.1 million compared to capital expenditures of $2.6 million during first quarter 2021. Previous capital expenditure guidance for the full year 2021 of $10.0 to $15.0 million included approximately $5.0 million for investments in new technology, which are now expected to be between $5.0 and $10.0 million. As a result, the Company now expects capital expenditures for the full year 2021 to be between $15.0 and $20.0 million.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during second quarter 2021 was $(3.8) million.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $46.3 million of cash on the balance sheet, which reflects about $1.00 per fully diluted share of available cash. The Company’s credit facility remains undrawn, and total liquidity, including availability under the credit facility, was $96.3 million as of the end of the second quarter 2021.

Shareholder Returns

On June 5, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, which was paid on June 25, 2021 to holders of record as of June 15, 2021. A distribution of $0.105 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC (“Solaris LLC”). Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 11 consecutive quarterly dividends. Cumulatively, the Company has returned approximately $83 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since December 2018.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on the Solaris website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Revenue System rental $ 14,323 $ 5,463 $ 13,648 $ 27,971 $ 31,522 System services 20,616 3,419 14,710 35,326 24,376 Transloading services 38 264 114 152 729 Inventory software services 202 192 197 399 542 Total revenue 35,179 9,339 28,669 63,848 57,169 Operating costs and expenses Cost of system rental (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,556 823 1,608 3,164 2,836 Cost of system services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 23,282 6,013 17,252 40,534 30,143 Cost of transloading services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 197 202 244 441 540 Cost of inventory software services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 100 122 102 202 267 Depreciation and amortization 6,752 6,671 6,693 13,445 13,785 Selling, general and administrative (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,964 3,967 4,606 9,570 8,373 Impairment loss — — — — 47,828 Other operating expenses (1) 360 2,274 253 613 3,472 Total operating costs and expenses 37,211 20,072 30,758 67,969 107,244 Operating income (loss) (2,032 ) (10,733 ) (2,089 ) (4,121 ) (50,075 ) Interest income (expense), net (55 ) (35 ) (49 ) (104 ) 76 Total other income (expense) (55 ) (35 ) (49 ) (104 ) 76 Income (loss) before income tax expense (2,087 ) (10,768 ) (2,138 ) (4,225 ) (49,999 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (217 ) (1,272 ) (213 ) (430 ) (7,350 ) Net income (loss) (1,870 ) (9,496 ) (1,925 ) (3,795 ) (42,649 ) Less: net (income) loss related to non-controlling interests 659 3,956 756 1,415 18,026 Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ (1,211 ) $ (5,540 ) $ (1,169 ) $ (2,380 ) $ (24,623 ) Earnings per share of Class A common stock - basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.85 ) Earnings per share of Class A common stock - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.85 ) Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 30,984 28,638 29,957 30,473 28,975 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 30,984 28,638 29,957 30,473 28,975

1) Other operating expenses are primarily related to credit losses, loss on sale of assets and costs associated with workforce reductions.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,276 $ 60,366 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $920 and $1,099, respectively 31,341 18,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,813 2,169 Inventories 1,939 954 Total current assets 83,369 81,732 Property, plant and equipment, net 241,048 245,884 Non-current inventories 2,882 3,318 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,449 4,708 Goodwill 13,004 13,004 Intangible assets, net 2,593 2,982 Deferred tax assets 63,842 59,805 Other assets 381 463 Total assets $ 411,568 $ 411,896 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,145 $ 6,863 Accrued liabilities 12,006 11,986 Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 606 606 Current portion of lease liabilities 693 647 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 30 30 Other current liabilities 813 75 Total current liabilities 28,293 20,207 Lease liabilities, net of current 6,981 7,419 Finance lease liabilities, net of current 85 100 Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 72,908 68,097 Other long-term liabilities 587 594 Total liabilities 108,854 96,417 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 30,984 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 28,943 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 310 290 Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 13,820 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 15,685 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 194,690 180,415 Retained earnings 11,137 20,549 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Solaris and members' equity 206,137 201,254 Non-controlling interest 96,577 114,225 Total stockholders' equity 302,714 315,479 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 411,568 $ 411,896

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, Three

Months

Ended June

30, Three

Months

Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (3,795 ) $ (42,649 ) $ (1,870 ) $ (1,925 ) Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,445 13,785 6,752 6,693 Impairment loss — 47,828 — — Loss on disposal of asset 117 1,402 99 18 Stock-based compensation 2,552 2,656 1,353 1,199 Amortization of debt issuance costs 88 88 40 48 Allowance for credit losses 599 1,633 316 283 Deferred income tax expense (607 ) (7,369 ) (305 ) (302 ) Other (146 ) (145 ) (151 ) 5 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,697 ) 25,760 (10,237 ) (3,460 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (742 ) (217 ) (977 ) 235 Inventories (1,085 ) (533 ) (463 ) (622 ) Accounts payable 7,239 147 2,184 5,055 Accrued liabilities 72 (8,063 ) 4,533 (4,461 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,040 34,323 1,275 2,766 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (7,716 ) (1,558 ) (5,070 ) (2,647 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 40 713 — 40 Cash received from insurance proceeds 6 — 6 — Net cash used in investing activities (7,670 ) (845 ) (5,064 ) (2,607 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders (9,594 ) (9,507 ) (4,797 ) (4,797 ) Share repurchases — (26,717 ) — — Payments under finance leases (12 ) (18 ) (5 ) (7 ) Payments under insurance premium financing (164 ) — (164 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 12 64 — 12 Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled (702 ) (96 ) (29 ) (673 ) Payments related to purchase of treasury stock — (454 ) — — Net cash used in financing activities (10,460 ) (36,728 ) (4,995 ) (5,465 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (14,090 ) (3,250 ) (8,784 ) (5,306 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 60,366 66,882 55,060 60,366 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 46,276 $ 63,632 $ 46,276 $ 55,060 Non-cash activities Investing: Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment $ 289 $ 316 $ 146 $ 143 Capitalized stock based compensation 151 135 78 73 Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end 612 6 612 604 Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory 536 356 536 392 Financing: Insurance premium financing 738 — 738 — Cash paid for: Interest 66 66 33 33 Income taxes 325 813 325 —

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION — ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses.

We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (1,870 ) $ (9,496 ) $ (1,925 ) $ (3,795 ) $ (42,649 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,752 6,671 6,693 13,445 13,785 Interest (income) expense, net 55 35 49 104 (76 ) Income taxes (1) (217 ) (1,272 ) (213 ) (430 ) (7,350 ) EBITDA $ 4,720 $ (4,062 ) $ 4,604 $ 9,324 $ (36,290 ) Stock-based compensation expense (2) 1,353 1,326 1,199 2,552 2,656 Loss on disposal of assets 99 1,345 18 117 1,413 Impairment loss — — — — 47,828 Severance expense — 211 — — 542 Credit losses 316 740 283 599 1,451 Transaction costs (3) 10 — 14 24 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,498 $ (440 ) $ 6,118 $ 12,616 $ 17,600

______________________________

1) Federal and state income taxes. 2) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards. 3) Costs related to the evaluation of acquisitions.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION — ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn't believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC (“Solaris LLC Units”), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ (1,211 ) $ (5,540 ) $ (1,169 ) $ (2,380 ) $ (24,623 ) Adjustments: Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1) (659 ) (3,956 ) (756 ) (1,415 ) (18,026 ) Loss on disposal of assets 99 1,345 18 117 1,413 Credit losses 316 740 283 599 1,451 Impairment loss — — — — 47,828 Severance expense — 211 — — 542 Transaction costs (2) 10 — 14 24 — Income tax (benefit) expense 47 182 11 58 (7,920 ) Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) $ (1,398 ) $ (7,018 ) $ (1,599 ) $ (2,997 ) $ 665 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 30,984 28,638 29,957 30,473 28,975 Adjustments: Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1) 14,701 16,616 15,494 15,095 16,615 Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 45,685 45,254 45,451 45,568 45,590 Adjusted pro forma earnings per share - diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01

(1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests. (2) Costs related to the evaluation of acquisitions.

