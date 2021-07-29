First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% from One Year Ago

First Northern Community Bancorp (the “Company,” OTCQB: FNRN), holding company for First Northern Bank (“First Northern” or the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 20.4% compared to net income of $5.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total assets as of June 30, 2021, were $1.83 billion, an increase of $222.5 million, or 13.8%, compared to June 30, 2020. Total deposits as of June 30, 2021, were $1.66 billion, an increase of $225.0 million, or 15.6%, compared to June 30, 2020. Total net loans (including loans held-for-sale) as of June 30, 2021, were $874.1 million, a decrease of $107.8 million, or 11.0%, compared to June 30, 2020. The decrease in net loans was primarily driven by payoffs and forgiveness on loans made under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) totaling $221.0 million, which was partially offset by PPP loans originated totaling $115.0 million. The Company continued to be “well capitalized” under regulatory definitions, exceeding the 10% total risk-based capital ratio threshold as of June 30, 2021.

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, President & Chief Executive Officer Louise Walker stated, “We are pleased to report First Northern Community Bancorp had another strong quarter. Deposits continued to grow faster than the economy as government stimulus has flowed to consumers, businesses, and local governments. Driving the increase in net income for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, were gains from mortgage-related activities, debit card income, service charge income, fees earned on the PPP lending program for small businesses, and decreases in interest expense and provision for loan losses. Included within interest income were PPP processing fees totaling approximately $1,584,000 and $2,344,000 for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively. While several local community banks have recently announced acquisitions by out-of-the-area financial institutions, First Northern Community Bancorp remains true to its Policy of Independence; we are committed to growing First Northern Bank in a balanced approach—not growing for the sake of growing but doing so profitably over the long run.”