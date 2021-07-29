Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call on August 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call on August 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session. The dial-in number for domestic participants is 844-602-0380 and 862-298-0970 for international participants. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference Crexendo earnings call. A replay of the call will be available until August 17, 2021 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 42387.