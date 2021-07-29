Media Advisory - TC Energy reaches agreement with National Defence to develop proposed world-class pumped storage project

The Ontario Pumped Storage Project, proposed to be constructed on Department of National Defence’s 4 th Canadian Division Training Centre property by TC Energy, would be Ontario’s largest energy storage project, optimizing the province’s electricity system and is estimated to deliver more than $250 million in annual savings to electricity consumers.

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Ontario, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory - TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) has reached agreement with the Department of National Defence, that subject to conditions and regulatory approval, allows for the development of a transformative 1,000-megawatt clean energy storage project on federal lands.

A multi-billion dollar private sector investment, over the next eight years, the project would result in approximately 1,000 jobs during development and construction. Once operating, it would provide emission-free electricity for the province, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by an expected 490,000 tonnes – the equivalent of removing 150,000 cars from Ontario roads.

TC Energy will continue to consult with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation and other Indigenous Rightsholders and communities, and engage with local communities and other interested stakeholders to assess potential impacts and economic benefits as the Company advances the next phase of project development – including provincial and federal environmental and impact assessments. Advancement of the project remains subject to a number of conditions, including approval of the Company’s Board of Directors, regulatory approvals, and assurances that the project would not impact military activities and training.

Quotes

Energy storage is key to unlocking Canada’s transition to a low-carbon economy, while reducing system costs and delivering private sector economic stimulus. As a complement to TC Energy’s ownership in Bruce Power, this project provides a platform for future growth and diversification in our power and storage business. – François Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer, TC Energy

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation and TC Energy have been in consultation regarding a potential co-development and joint ownership arrangement on the project. With a Pathways Agreement in place, we are collaborating on the assessment of potential environmental impacts and economic benefits for our communities. We will continue to work in the spirit of collaboration with TC Energy through the environmental, social and economic assessment aspects towards a Community decision on the project in the future. – Chief Lester Anoquot, Chippewas of Saugeen and Councillor (acting Chief) Anthony Chegahno, Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation