checkAd

EarthRenew Announces New Senior Debt Facility for Replenish

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 01:41  |  38   |   |   

Highlights:

  • Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish”) secures new debt facilities totalling $3.2 million to support planned expansion efforts.

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt: WIMN) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company ”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions, today announced that, effective July 21st, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Replenish secured new senior secured asset-based credit facilities totalling $3.2 million (collectively, the “ABL Facility”) from Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (“AFSC”). The ABL Facility will replace Replenish’s existing senior debt, and will be used to fund inventory growth and capital expenditures related to Replenish’s current production facilities.

"We are very pleased to have Replenish enter into this strategic relationship with AFSC, one of Alberta’s leading agricultural lenders," said Keith Driver, EarthRenew’s Chief Executive Officer. "The facility is flexible, allowing it to fit our dynamic business needs. The customized financing provided by AFSC demonstrates the strong support for agribusinesses and will provide us with significant financial flexibility to continue to execute our growth plans."

The ABL Facility contemplates a five-year term, including interest-only payments until January 1st, 2022. Amounts drawn on the main facility bear interest at a rate of 3.52% per annum, while the inventory loan rate is 2.875% per annum. On closing, an aggregate of $2,558,968 was drawn on the ABL Facility, with $1,592,291 used to repay existing senior debt. The ABL Facility is subject to compliance with financial covenants starting in 2022. EarthRenew has provided an unlimited guarantee as security for the ABL Facility.

For additional information, please contact:

Keith Driver
CEO of EarthRenew
+1 (403) 860-8623
Email: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew is driven to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table.  Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste materials into high value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products that offer growers an alternative to conventional fertilizers which leave the soil devoid of the nutrients and bacteria essential to plant life.   EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EarthRenew Announces New Senior Debt Facility for Replenish Highlights: Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish”) secures new debt facilities totalling $3.2 million to support planned expansion efforts. TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt: WIMN) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2021 earnings
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board