EarthRenew Announces New Senior Debt Facility for Replenish

Highlights:



Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish”) secures new debt facilities totalling $3.2 million to support planned expansion efforts.



TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt: WIMN) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company ”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions, today announced that, effective July 21st, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Replenish secured new senior secured asset-based credit facilities totalling $3.2 million (collectively, the “ABL Facility”) from Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (“AFSC”). The ABL Facility will replace Replenish’s existing senior debt, and will be used to fund inventory growth and capital expenditures related to Replenish’s current production facilities.

"We are very pleased to have Replenish enter into this strategic relationship with AFSC, one of Alberta’s leading agricultural lenders," said Keith Driver, EarthRenew’s Chief Executive Officer. "The facility is flexible, allowing it to fit our dynamic business needs. The customized financing provided by AFSC demonstrates the strong support for agribusinesses and will provide us with significant financial flexibility to continue to execute our growth plans."