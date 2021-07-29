checkAd

Riskified Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Riskified Ltd. (“Riskified”), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $21.00 per Class A ordinary share. The offering consists of 17,300,000 Class A ordinary shares offered by Riskified and 200,000 Class A ordinary shares to be sold by one of Riskified’s existing shareholders. Riskified will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholder. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 Class A ordinary shares from Riskified at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RSKD”.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 2, 2021 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are joint book-running managers for the offering. Loop Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and Stern Brothers & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York, 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at 866-471-2526; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717, by email at Prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10010, by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or by telephone at 800-221-1037.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. Riskified has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, Riskified’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—Riskified’s customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified drives higher sales and reduces fraud and other operating costs for its merchants and strives to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to its merchants’ performance prior to onboarding Riskified.




