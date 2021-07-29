checkAd

Kolibri Announces 2021 AGM Results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 02:59  |  31   |   |   

TSX ticker symbol: KEI
OTCQB ticker symbol: KGEIF

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Kolibri") (TSX: KEI) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 28, 2021. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at four and elected the following four nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the votes submitted by proxy with respect to the election of directors:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

%Withheld

Wolf Regener

22,100,919

97.86

482,896

2.14

Eric Brown

22,101,019

97.86

482,796

2.14

Leslie O'Connor

21,442,419

94.95

1,141,396

5.05

David Neuhauser

22,101,019

97.86

482,796

2.14

The shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company.

Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.

About Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Kolibri is an international energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects. The common shares of the Company trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "KEI" and on the Over the Counter QB ("OTCQB") under the symbol "KGEIF".

Email: wregener@kolibrienergy.com 
Website: https://www.kolibrienergy.com/

For further information: Wolf E. Regener, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 805-484-3613




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kolibri Announces 2021 AGM Results TSX ticker symbol: KEI OTCQB ticker symbol: KGEIF NEWBURY PARK, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Kolibri") (TSX: KEI) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Dressage Day 3
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
IBM Report: Cost of a Data Breach Hits Record High During Pandemic
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $8.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 9.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to ...
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...