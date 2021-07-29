Kolibri Announces 2021 AGM Results

TSX ticker symbol: KEI

OTCQB ticker symbol: KGEIF

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Kolibri") (TSX: KEI) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 28, 2021. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at four and elected the following four nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the votes submitted by proxy with respect to the election of directors: