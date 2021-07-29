checkAd

St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship by Investment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 03:00  |  29   |   |   

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, St Kitts and Nevis has topped rankings for offering the strongest passport amongst all Caribbean nations that offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, holders of the St Kitts and Nevis passport can travel to 157 countries. Despite the pandemic, citizens of the dual-island nation can travel to more countries than last year.

Aside from offering the strongest Caribbean CBI passport, St Kitts and Nevis also outranked other countries that offer the programme including Montenegro, Turkey and Vanuatu. Globally, St Kitts and Nevis was classified as the world's 24th strongest passport, surpassing larger and more developed nations.

"We are proud to hold the position of the strongest citizenship by investment passport in the Caribbean for the fifth consecutive year," said Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis's Citizenship by Investment Unit. "It once again underlines the strong offering of the St. Kitts and Nevis passport and Citizen By Investment programme, as well as recognising our ability to be agile and to adapt and innovate. This year for example, introducing new alternative investment options, digitalising applications during the COVID-19 pandemic, and introducing a limited time offer, whilst continuing to apply the highest standards of due diligence."

St Kitts and Nevis has been a popular destination for astute Asian investors who are seeking out safety and security particularly during the pandemic. With many stuck in a country with limited opportunities, the need to be able to move fast in the case of another lockdown has become paramount. Countries like Vietnam and Cambodia only afford their citizens access to 54 visa-free destinations, while Thailand offers 79.

"While the end of the pandemic seems near, the last 18 months have proven the need for a back-up plan in times of volatility," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners. "Having a second citizenship provides the reassurance that if there is another lockdown, you and your family can still move across borders and that your safety is not compromised."

Those who choose to invest in St Kitts and Nevis's CBI Programme can rest assured that that the dual-island nation offers an idyllic setting with a strong commitment to rule of law and low crime rates. Established in 1984, the programme is the world's longest-standing and is internationally renowned as a "Platinum Standard" brand. Those who make a qualifying investment into the programme's Sustainable Growth Fund and pass the necessary security checks, earn the right to live, work and study in the nation along with increased global mobility. Additionally, they gain access to top educational institutions and the ability to pass citizenship down through descent.

Contact: 
+44 (0)7867 942505 
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship by Investment LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For the fifth consecutive year, St Kitts and Nevis has topped rankings for offering the strongest passport amongst all Caribbean nations that offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes. According to data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Dressage Day 3
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
IBM Report: Cost of a Data Breach Hits Record High During Pandemic
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $8.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 9.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to ...
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...