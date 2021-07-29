checkAd

thredUP Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 03:50  |  11   |   |   

OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP) (“thredUP”), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories, announced today the pricing of the public offering of 6,424,369 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 2,000,000 shares to be issued and sold by thredUP and 4,424,369 shares to be sold by existing stockholders of thredUP, at a public offering price of $24.25 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 963,655 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

thredUP intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of its shares in the offering for working capital, other general corporate purposes and to fund its growth strategies. thredUP will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ThredUp Inc.

thredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in thredUP’s registration statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, thredUP has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Contacts:

Media Contact:
media@thredup.com
Investor Contact:
IR@thredup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

thredUP Announces Pricing of Public Offering OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP) (“thredUP”), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories, announced today the pricing of the public offering of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2021 earnings
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board