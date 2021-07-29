betterU Update on Audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st, 2021

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FSE:5OGA), (the 'Company' or 'betterU') is providing an update to the status of the Company's audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st, 2021.betterU had been working …

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FSE:5OGA), (the 'Company' or 'betterU') is providing an update to the status of the Company's audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st, 2021. betterU had been working diligently over the last few months to complete the work required by Ontario Security Commission ("OSC") for full CTO revocation while at the same time preparing the financials for March 31st 2021 Fiscal Year-End audit. The filing has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts with the Company's auditor, DNTW. The Company expects to complete the audit in the near term, but not by July 29, 2021. The Company has already informed the Ontario Security Commission ("OSC") of the delay and the expected quick turnaround.