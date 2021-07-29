checkAd

betterU Update on Audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st, 2021

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FSE:5OGA), (the 'Company' or 'betterU') is providing an update to the status of the Company's audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st, 2021.

betterU had been working diligently over the last few months to complete the work required by Ontario Security Commission ("OSC") for full CTO revocation while at the same time preparing the financials for March 31st 2021 Fiscal Year-End audit. The filing has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts with the Company's auditor, DNTW. The Company expects to complete the audit in the near term, but not by July 29, 2021. The Company has already informed the Ontario Security Commission ("OSC") of the delay and the expected quick turnaround.

About betterU Education Corp.
betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. The Company supports the industry by providing them with everything an organization needs to launch and manage proper skills development programs so that they can focus on what really matters, their people!

Most companies spent too much time trying to source, integrate, customize and deliver fragmented skills development programs across their organization, when they should be focused solely on supporting their people. betterU's integrated platform brings together the right technology, growing content library, customization, language options and is the most efficient affordable solution on the market. We don't sell content, we help build better people.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/.

Contact:

Jason Burke, CFO
+1.613.831.6758
jason.burke@positiveventuregroup.com

betterU Education Corp.
Investor Relations 
Email: ir@betteru.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: betterU Education Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657531/betterU-Update-on-Audit-for-Fiscal-Y ...

