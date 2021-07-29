VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS

During the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, the Company’s net income of $23,280,000, or $2.43 per share, was 55.8% above net income of $14,943,000, or $1.55 per share, for the twelve months ended April 30, 2020. Earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 were revised, as were earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019, to reflect the required adoption of FASB ASU 2016-01 effective for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2018 and ending April 30, 2019. This change transferred unrealized gains and losses on equity securities to earnings, from comprehensive income. Shareholders’ equity remains unchanged for each of the fiscal years ended April 30, 2019 and 2020. The largest factors in the increase in net income during the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, compared to the prior fiscal year, were an increase from revenues and profits interests in EAM Trust and an increase in realized capital gains on sales of equity securities.

During the three months ended April 30, 2021, the Company’s net income of $6,051,000, or $0.64 per share, was 234.9% above net income of $1,807,000, or $0.19 per share, for the three months ended April 30, 2020.

Shareholders’ equity reached $67,013,000 at April 30, 2021, an increase of 25.2% over the shareholders’ equity of $53,539,000 at April 30, 2020. Retained earnings at April 30, 2021, were $72,502,000, representing an increase of 26.4% over the year-earlier figure. The Company’s liquid assets at April 30, 2021, were $45,353,000, a 32.8% increase over liquid assets at April 30, 2020. Total dividends declared during fiscal year 2021 were 85 cents per share.

During the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, there were 9,596,912 average common shares outstanding as compared to 9,646,885 average common shares outstanding during the twelve months ended April 30, 2020.

Value Line, Inc. is a leading New York based provider of investment research. The Value Line Investment Survey is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity investment research. Value Line also publishes a range of proprietary investment research in both print and digital formats including research in the areas of Mutual Funds, ETFs and Options. Value Line’s acclaimed research also enables the Company to provide specialized products such as Value Line Select, Value Line Special Situations, Value Line Select: ETFs, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, The New Value Line ETFs Service, The Value Line M & A Service, The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter, Value Line Climate Change Investing Service and certain Value Line copyrights, distributed under agreements including certain proprietary ranking system information and other proprietary information used in third party products. Investment Advisory services are provided through its substantial non-voting interests in EULAV Asset Management, the investment advisor to The Value Line Family of Mutual Funds. Value Line’s products are available to individual investors by mail, at www.valueline.com or by calling 1-800-VALUELINE or 1-800-825-8354, while institutional-level services for professional investors, advisers, corporate, academic, and municipal libraries are offered at www.ValueLinePro.com , www.ValueLineLibrary.com and by calling 1-800-531-1425.