HiPay announces strong revenue growth in H1 2021 (+24%)

Please find attached HiPay official Press Release related to HiPay Results in H1 2021.

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.

HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY)