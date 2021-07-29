checkAd

Aduro Clean Technologies Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 06:05  |  24   |   |   

SANRIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform …

SANRIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), also known as Börse Frankfurt, effective July 28, 2021, under the trading symbol "9D50" (WKN: A3CMR8 ISIN: CA0074081070). The listing will complement the Company's listings on the CSE and the OTCQB Market.

"Expanding our trading platforms both makes it easier for investors to acquire our shares and enhances our trading liquidity," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "Our Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading of our shares by investors in Europe and internationally."

The FSE, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics, transform heavy crude oil and bitumen into lighter and higher-producing substances, and renewable oils into higher-value fuels. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts waste into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company is developing a pre-pilot reactor system to convert and upgrade heavy petroleum feedstock to lighter petroleum oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website at adurocleantech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657489/Aduro-Clean-Technologies-Commences-T ...

Aduro Clean Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. / neu an der Börse
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aduro Clean Technologies Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange SANRIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Half Year 2021 Trading Update
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Physitrack PLC – Interim Report: December 2020 – May 2021
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding ...
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Approval to Begin Trading on the OTCQB in the United States of America
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at The Global Energy Show
Accesswire | Analysen