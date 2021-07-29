Japan Airlines goes live with IBS Software to Manage its International Cargo Operations

TOKYO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Airlines (JAL) has gone live with IBS Software's iCargo Cargo Terminal Operation (CTO) for Japan solution (also known as NewJTO) using the platform to manage all aspects of its international air cargo operations. To meet JAL's needs for the unique Japanese air cargo market, IBS Software specially adapted iCargo to create its CTO for Japan solution – making iCargo the only non-Japanese system on the market that has full Japanese customs Nippon Automated Cargo And Port Consolidated System (NACCS) reporting capabilities directly within the product.

JAL is using iCargo CTO for Japan to replace multiple legacy systems and manage its entire operations process covering the import, export, transfers, warehouse operations and airports operations across JAL's domestic and international network. The iCargo CTO for Japan solution offers major efficiency improvements realized through digitalization and automation powered by mobility solutions while removing escalating costs in maintaining legacy systems and interfaces iCargo CTO for Japan also offers iOS/ Android supported handled operations, truck handling and docking management, auto-rack support, auto damage capture and additional advanced capabilities on top of core import, export and warehouse operations functions.

JAL's deployment of iCargo CTO for Japan was planned to go live in two phases to take into account the complexity of the transformation due to business and message volume, frequency of flights and the number of airports involved. The implementation took place seamlessly despite changing business conditions caused by COVID-19.

"We strongly believe that digitalization is the key to providing innovative new experiences for our customers. From the outset, the IBS Software team has gone above and beyond to deliver a product that hits our every requirement, and which will allow us to differentiate our services and optimize our operations," said Hiroo Iwakoshi, Executive Officer Cargo & Mail at Japan Airlines.

"IBS is proud to have executed this seamless go-live at JAL. By using iCargo CTO for Japan, JAL will benefit from reimagined digital processes, recognizing the advantages of cost rationalization and risk reduction by migrating operations to the cloud," said Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice President and Head of Cargo and lLgistics, IBS Software. "Our partnership empowers JAL Cargo with the most advanced and leading technology solution available today for airlines and ground handlers for meeting their air cargo business needs. iCargo provides the true digital capabilities that are required by progressive air cargo businesses to differentiate themselves through excellent customer service while having all business operations and intelligence managed under a single solution."