checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires related intellectual property

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 06:46  |  32   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires related intellectual property

29-Jul-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with a roof-integrated high-performance solar system that can be installed easily just like traditional roof tiles.
  • To accelerate the market introduction, Meyer Burger is acquiring a technically mature solution from a German engineering service provider that has already been certified according to IEC 61215 and IEC 61730. All intellectual property and comprehensive related know-how are transferred to Meyer Burger.
  • As part of its growth strategy in the roof segment, Meyer Burger believes to be able to significantly increase overall demand for solar roof tiles with this highly innovative product and to strengthen the company's sustainable business development

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is planning to expand its product portfolio in the premium rooftop segment with a new product category: in addition to the high-performance solar modules already offered for standard roof-mounted installation, customers will also be offered a roof-integrated solar system. Meyer Burger has acquired the full intellectual property related to a solar roof tile solution from a German engineering service provider specializing in innovations in photovoltaics and electric mobility, including all associated patents, certifications and German national technical approval as well as the technical know-how. The parties have agreed not to disclose terms of the transaction.

"Integrated solar roof systems still represent a market niche today. With our novel solar tile solution, we plan to take roof-integrated solutions out of the niche and into a larger market. It thus perfectly complements our portfolio of premium solar products and is another logical step within our growth strategy," said Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger. "There is a huge dormant potential for rooftop photovoltaics today because in many situations, standard modules are not an option for various reasons, but existing roof-integrated solutions do not represent a satisfactory solution for the customer either. Our heterojunction HJT/SmartWire technology combined with a sophisticated roof-tile system integration now enables a truly unique product." Target applications include private roof installations for new build or replacement roofing, properties in renovation and historic preservation areas, homes with limited roof loads, and roof installations with particular aesthetic requirements. Compared to competing products, Meyer Burger's planned solution offers appealing aesthetics while delivering outstanding energy yield, as well as simple assembly and maintenance for the installing roofers.

Seite 1 von 2
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Sonne für alle
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires related intellectual property EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Acquisition Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires related intellectual property 29-Jul-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Compleo setzt auf Partnerschaft mit Clever in Dänemark
DGAP-News: SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Starkes operatives und finanzielles Momentum treibt profitables ...
DGAP-News: PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months
DGAP-News: CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to ...
DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:46 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt dazugehöriges geistiges Eigentum (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:46 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt dazugehöriges geistiges Eigentum
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV einseitige Beendigung der Kooperation angekündigt hat (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV einseitige Beendigung der Kooperation angekündigt hat
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und Singapur (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger concentrates its service activities in Asia at the Shanghai and Singapore sites
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und Singapur
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.07.21DGAP-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen