Credit Suisse Found No Fraud, Illegal Conduct in Archegos Saga
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group publishes the report of the independent external investigation into Archegos Capital Management.
- Credit Suisse failure to effectively manage risk in the Investment Bank’s Prime Services business
- Credit Suisse failure to control limit excesses across both lines of defense
- Credit Suisse lack of prioritization of risk mitigation and enhancement measures
- Credit Suisse investigation found no business and risk personnel engaged in fraudulent or illegal conduct
