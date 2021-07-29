Credit Suisse Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; Takes More Archegos Losses
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Q2 net income CHF 253 million.Additional pre-tax losses of USD 653 mn (CHF 594 mn) relating to ArchegosQ2 CET1 capital ratio 13.7%Q2 revenue CHF 5,103 million vs. estimate CHF 5,119 millionQ2 pretax profit CHF 813 million …
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Q2 net income CHF 253 million.Additional pre-tax losses of USD 653 mn (CHF 594 mn) relating to ArchegosQ2 CET1 capital ratio 13.7%Q2 revenue CHF 5,103 million vs. estimate CHF 5,119 millionQ2 pretax profit CHF 813 million …
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Q2 net income CHF 253 million.
- Additional pre-tax losses of USD 653 mn (CHF 594 mn) relating to Archegos
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13.7%
- Q2 revenue CHF 5,103 million vs. estimate CHF 5,119 million
- Q2 pretax profit CHF 813 million vs. estimate CHF 1,121 million
- Adjusted pre-tax income, excluding significant items and Archegos, CHF 1.3 billion
- Record Group Assets under Management (AuM) of over CHF 1.6 trn at the end of 2Q21; net asset outflows of CHF 4.7 bn with net new assets in SUB and AM more than offset by net asset outflows in APAC, mainly driven by proactive derisking, and a small net asset outflow in IWM
- Record Wealth Management AuM at CHF 853 bn, supporting recurring commissions and fees’ growth of 19% year on year
Credit Suisse Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare