Daewoong Pharmaceutical Announces Camostat Achieving 50% Faster Recovery Time for Mild COVID-19 Patients Over Age of 50 in Topline Results from Phase 2B Clinical Trial

- Improvement of symptoms such as cough and dyspnea in mild patients over age 50 was reported to be as twice as fast and statistically significant in the treatment group (4 days) compared to the placebo control group (9 days).

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO Sengho Jeon) announced its phase 2B clinical trial topline results for Foistar (Camostat mesilate), which is being developed as a treatment for COVID-19.

The placebo-controlled, randomized, and double blinded clinical trial was conducted from February to July of this year at 24 different clinical institutions in South Korea. Among 342 mild COVID-19 patients, 327 patients were administered with either camostat or a placebo.

The primary endpoint aimed to assess the time taken to improve clinical symptoms with major secondary endpoints being treatment safety and rate of exacerbation. A total of seven clinical symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat were evaluated as modeled from various COVID-19 clinical trials. Symptoms were scored based on their severity (1-3) and was determined to be improved when a score of 0 (none) or 1(mild) was reached and maintained for 24 hours. Concomitant uses of antipyretic analgesics were allowed for a conservative treatment.

The analysis results demonstrated safety being confirmed in all patients receiving camostat. While varying medication adherence hindered statistical significant for the entire patient pool, a general trend of clinical symptom improvement was observed in the treatment group in seven days as opposed to eight days for the placebo group. None of the participants required advanced treatments including high-flow oxygen therapy.

Among 175 medication-compliant patients (86 patients from the treatment group, 89 patients from the placebo group) who experienced at least one respiratory symptom indicative of exacerbation, statistically significant symptom improvement was observed on day 5 in the treatment group as opposed to the placebo group taking eight days to recover, suggesting a 40% faster recovery rate. A greater rate of 50% was reported to be statistically significant from seniors over the age of 50 who were at risk of developing severe COVID-19.