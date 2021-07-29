TAKKT AG: TAKKT achieves strong organic growth in the second quarter

Organic sales increase in the second quarter at 24.6 percent

Order intake continues to grow stronger than sales

EBITDA in the second quarter at EUR 25.4 (27.3) million

Adjusted for one-time effects, EBITDA increases stronger than sales in percentage terms

Cash flow benefits from sale of two investments in the amount of EUR 13.4 million

TAKKT now expects organic growth between 12 and 17 percent for the full year in particular due to an inflation induced higher price level



Stuttgart, Germany, July 29, 2021. With an increase in sales of 24.6 percent, TAKKT achieved the strongest organic growth in the company's history in the second quarter. This confirmed the forecast of significant positive growth rates starting from April after the expected slow start in the current fiscal year. Organically, sales for the second quarter is around two percent below the pre-crisis levels of 2019. Reported sales were negatively affected by currency effects and climbed by 20.5 percent to EUR 291.0 (241.5) million.



The high speed of growth in the second quarter is due both to the comparatively weak baseline of the previous year and to the continuing high demand from customers. "As in the first quarter, this demand could have enabled even stronger sales growth. However, due to the high capacity utilization of manufacturers as well as disruptions in the supply chain, delivery times increased. This resulted in a significant increase in order backlogs throughout the first half of the year", explains CFO Claude Tomaszewski.