EQS-Adhoc CALIDA Holding AG: Half-year results 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
CALIDA Holding AG: Half-year results 2021

29-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CALIDA GROUP press release
ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Sursee (Switzerland), 29 July 2021

Half-year results 2021:
CALIDA GROUP achieves record results

  • 30.2 percent increase in sales at Group level to CHF 153.9 million in currency-adjusted terms - sales even beating pre pandemic levels (2019)
  • High double-digit sales growth for core brands CALIDA and AUBADE, as well as LAFUMA MOBILIER - largest profit contribution from CALIDA (CHF 19.2 million)
  • Further significant increase in online business (46.3 percent) - increase in share of online sales to an above-average 28.8 percent
  • Sharp increase in operating profit of the continuing operations to CHF 15.7 million
  • Continued focus on the core markets of underwear and lingerie through the announced sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
  • Financial foundation enables strategic scope for strengthening the core business through acquisitions

 

Commenting on the half-year results for 2021, the CEO of the CALIDA GROUP, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, said: "Despite the continuation of the challenging market environment, the CALIDA GROUP performed extremely successful. We were able to strengthen the momentum from the second half of 2020 to post very pleasing half-year results. Thanks to its strong brands, which can count on a loyal customer base, we achieved higher sales levels at Group level even beating pre pandemic levels. By establishing and expanding our e-commerce business at an early stage, we were able to cope with the continuing rise in demand efficiently and at all times. In our daily activities, we are fully committed to fulfilling our consumers' requirements".

