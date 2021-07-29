checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Cassiopea Announces Results for First Half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Cassiopea Announces Results for First Half of 2021

29-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


Lainate, Italy - July 29, 2021 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, today announced half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2021. 

Key Highlights

  • During the first half of 2021, activities were focused on the preparations for the US commercial launch of Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1 %) and advancing the development of clascoterone solution for androgenetic alopecia (AGA).
  • Multiple transaction structures and opportunities were evaluated over the last twelve months in order to optimize the US commercial launch of Winlevi(R).
  • Post period, on July 26, Cassiopea and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. announced the signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in the US and Canada. Under terms of the agreements, Sun Pharma will commercialize Winlevi(R) in the US and Canada and Cassiopea will be the exclusive supplier of the product. Cassiopea will receive an upfront payment of US $45 million, potential commercial milestones totalling up to US $190 million and customary double digit royalties. The agreements will close upon the expiration of HSR waiting period. Winlevi(R) is expected to be available in the US in Q4 2021. 
  • The Phase II trial investigating clascoterone solution for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) in females was completed in the reporting period. Top line results will be available in 3Q 2021.
  • Progress was made in the development of a new Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) Questionnaire for AGA which has been requested by the FDA to be used in the future Phase III trials of clascoterone solution for AGA in males. 

Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea SpA, commented: 'The highlight of the year to date was the announcement on July 26 of the signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) in the US and Canada with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. We are very pleased to partner with Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has a strong established US dermatology presence and will make Winlevi(R) widely available to dermatology health care providers and their patients. Following this transaction, Cassiopea will be expecting substantial revenue streams for the foreseeable future and will be well funded to continue the development of its innovative dermatology pipeline. Until the end of 2021, our priorities are supporting Sun Pharma in the successful launch of Winlevi(R) and the continuing the development of clascoterone solution for AGA, an area that has not seen innovation in 20-30 years. We estimate that Cassiopea will become profitable in 2021 with revenues in the range of EUR 37-39 million and operating profit in the range of EUR 24-28 million'.

Seite 1 von 6
Cassiopea Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Cassiopea Announces Results for First Half of 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results Cassiopea Announces Results for First Half of 2021 29-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-News: SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
DGAP-News: PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months
DGAP-News: CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES weiter auf Expansionskurs: Erstes Projekt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Cassiopea gibt Ergebnisse des 1. Halbjahres 2021 bekannt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea gibt Ergebnisse des 1. Halbjahres 2021 bekannt
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA und Sun Pharma kündigen Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für Winlevi(R) (Clascoterone Crème 1%) in den USA und Kanada an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in US and Canada
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA und Sun Pharma kündigen Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für Winlevi(R) (Clascoterone Crème 1%) in den USA und Kanada an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs