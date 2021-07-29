Cassiopea Announces Results for First Half of 2021

During the first half of 2021, activities were focused on the preparations for the US commercial launch of Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1 %) and advancing the development of clascoterone solution for androgenetic alopecia (AGA).

Multiple transaction structures and opportunities were evaluated over the last twelve months in order to optimize the US commercial launch of Winlevi(R).

Post period, on July 26, Cassiopea and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. announced the signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in the US and Canada. Under terms of the agreements, Sun Pharma will commercialize Winlevi(R) in the US and Canada and Cassiopea will be the exclusive supplier of the product. Cassiopea will receive an upfront payment of US $45 million, potential commercial milestones totalling up to US $190 million and customary double digit royalties. The agreements will close upon the expiration of HSR waiting period. Winlevi(R) is expected to be available in the US in Q4 2021.

The Phase II trial investigating clascoterone solution for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) in females was completed in the reporting period. Top line results will be available in 3Q 2021.

Progress was made in the development of a new Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) Questionnaire for AGA which has been requested by the FDA to be used in the future Phase III trials of clascoterone solution for AGA in males.

Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea SpA, commented: 'The highlight of the year to date was the announcement on July 26 of the signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) in the US and Canada with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. We are very pleased to partner with Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has a strong established US dermatology presence and will make Winlevi(R) widely available to dermatology health care providers and their patients. Following this transaction, Cassiopea will be expecting substantial revenue streams for the foreseeable future and will be well funded to continue the development of its innovative dermatology pipeline. Until the end of 2021, our priorities are supporting Sun Pharma in the successful launch of Winlevi(R) and the continuing the development of clascoterone solution for AGA, an area that has not seen innovation in 20-30 years. We estimate that Cassiopea will become profitable in 2021 with revenues in the range of EUR 37-39 million and operating profit in the range of EUR 24-28 million'.